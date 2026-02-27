Highlights of British Theater: A Faculty Led Study Abroad Experience at TCNJ 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a junior in high school, I attended my first ever Lion’s Day Open House at TCNJ. Sitting in one of the Bliss Hall classrooms in a meeting for future English majors, I remember many professors speaking about the faculty-led study abroad programs that the college offers. They discussed that it’s a great way to explore another country without going abroad for an entire semester. At the time, studying abroad seemed like such a daunting and unattainable task for me, and I know this is the case for many college students. A few years later, when I found out two professors were teaching British Theater in London and Stratford-upon-Avon, I knew this could be the opportunity for a bite size version of a study abroad experience, while also getting class credit.

This winter, I finally spent two weeks in England exploring museums, historical sites, and seeing lots of theater, and ever since I came home I’ve been having one recurring thought: I can’t believe the trip is already over.

Between exploring the city and having the opportunity to watch seven live productions of awe inspiring shows, the trip has been living on repeat in my mind. Here are some of my favorite unforgettable moments of the trip.

Learning How to Use the Tube

Navigating the Tube was the biggest challenge for me, but finally figuring it out was one of my proudest moments. While we often traveled in a group, we sometimes had free time in our busy schedule to explore on our own, grab dinner, or navigate back to the hotel from whatever destination we were currently visiting. It was exactly the push I needed to learn how to use the Tube, especially as someone who doesn’t often visit cities, and I think it made me a more independent person overall.

Visiting Countless Historical Sites

Due to the hands-on experience it offered, this course was so much more valuable than a traditional full semester class at TCNJ. Despite the class only taking place over the course of 2 weeks, I learned more about history, theater, and British culture/literature than I ever could have imagined. The main aspect that set this class apart was the ability to visit multiple world renowned museums and historical sites. Westminster Abbey was one of the most impactful places we visited, because it’s packed with English history, and I was in awe of the fact that the Abbey was built in the 1000s. Historical figures, such as Queen Elizabeth I, were buried there, and we were able to see her tomb, along with many others. Not only is it a working church, but it is a tribute to British history, and it was amazing to have the opportunity to step into that history for a little while.

Exploring Museums that Altered My Perspective

Visiting the Imperial War museum was an experience that completely altered my perspective on World Wars I and II. It’s one thing to learn about these wars through reading about them in a textbook, but it is another thing entirely to walk through immersive exhibits that show the stories of real soldiers impacted by these wars. Unexpectedly, this experience stuck with me long after leaving the museum, and taught me more about history than any other museum ever has.

Watching Seven Amazing Plays

Of course, the focus of the class was theater. Throughout our trip, we saw seven plays, which was one of the highlights of my entire experience in London. My top two plays were The Importance of Being Earnest, which we saw at the National Theatre, and When We Are Married, which we saw at the Donmar Warehouse. These two plays stuck out to me the most because they were both very comedic and made us laugh more than any others, while they also included exceptional actors and colorful costumes and set design. Never in my life have I been able to see so much theater, and it was such a unique experience to be able to compare each production we saw and discuss our thoughts in class afterwards. It was especially captivating to watch these plays after reading them in class, which made the whole experience more enriching overall. Watching such excellent theater made me want to see more plays in the future!

Seeing Shakespeare’s Hometown

Towards the end of the trip, we spent the last few days in Stratford-upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. We had afternoon tea as a group, and we even toured the school that Shakespeare attended as a child, as well as his wife’s cottage. Surprisingly, one of the moments from Stratford that stuck out to me the most was an acting workshop we did with the Royal Shakespeare Company. As a quiet person, this experience helped me get out of my shell. The acting workshop was very different from any other educational experience I’ve had in the past, especially since I have never acted before, but it was an extremely fun and unique way to end the trip.

Overall, the trip was both educational and unforgettable, and it was a wonderful way to get students excited about theater, while also allowing us the freedom to explore London and Stratford. From analyzing acting choices, visiting iconic sites, touring palaces, and traveling via Tube, the whole experience still feels unreal, and I’ve found myself wondering when my next trip to London will be!