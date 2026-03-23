Harry Styles Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Style’s released his fourth album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally on March 6, 2026. The album has 12 tracks and has a very electric pop dance vibe to it! I’m gonna give you my honest review of each song off this album!

The first track on the album is “Aperture.” When this song first released before the whole album did, I was immediately obsessed with it. It gives very 70’s techno vibes and I’m all here for it! I feel like this was a great song to release as the lead single. It’s insanely catchy and makes you wanna get up and dance, which is exactly what the album is intended for! The second track is “American Girls.” The first time listening to this song and hearing the piano made me want to start crying, I can’t even explain it. It starts off slow and then picks up. It’s a really good song, and I also love the name of it! The third track is “Ready, Steady, Go!” My first thought was that this song gave off Harry’s House vibes. It reminded me of a crossover between “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” “Grapejuice,” and maybe even “Cinema.” It gave off those vibes, and I was immediately hooked and transported back to 2022. The fourth track is “Are You Listening Yet?” It starts off very quick and then the chorus hits just bringing it all together. It is a super catchy song and I really do like the chorus! The fifth track is “Taste Back.” This is a slower paced song that has yet another amazing chorus. The song flows so well and is one that I feel like I could listen to on repeat. I learned the lyrics to it pretty quickly which just goes to show how nicely it all flows together. The sixth track is “The Waiting Game.” I love the background music in this song. It’s nothing like I’ve heard before and is just a really cool vibe. It almost reminds me of a video game. It has a very slow sound to it, but the lyrics just flow really nicely together and the chorus once again hits. The seventh track is “Season 2 Weight Loss.” This song, like track six, has a very video game feel with the background music. On my first listen, I don’t think it’s one of my favorites off the album only because I have others that I think I would listen to more, but I may also just need to listen again! I like the name of the track though. The eighth track is “Coming Up Roses.” I think this song is absolutely beautiful. I see it as a love song and it’s just so pretty. I know that there is also currently a trend with the song on social media where couples post to it. I saw one that featured an older couple and I did in fact want to cry. The violins in the background of the song also sold it for me. Perfection. This song is definitely one of my favorites off the album, if not my favorite! The ninth track is “Pop.” I really like this song especially because the song title in the song is not used in a conventional way, it’s almost used as a background vocal. This is yet another song that I feel like someone could sing and dance too, just as the album is intended for! The tenth track is “Dance No More.” The song has a cool and groovy vibe to it. I also think it’s innovative that the backup vocals seem to consist of a group of people, adding a fun touch to the song! The eleventh track is “Paint By Numbers.” The song starts as acoustic and is a nice change up from the rest of the album. It’s just very slow and pretty. This song is shorter compared to others, but is still just as good. The song title is also beautiful and I personally love what it represents! The twelfth track is “Carla’s Song.” I’m not too sure who Carla is, but her song is good! I again like that it starts off slow and then uses the background music to pick up.

I think Harry Style’s did a great job on this album. It’s something new and I can totally see so many people dancing to it!