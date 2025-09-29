Halloween 2025: What I Would Love to See

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween 2024 brought DIY costumes back into the spotlight, and I was there for it. This year, keeping that in mind, let’s look at some costume ideas I would LOVE to see this year!

Classic Costumes

These are costumes you will see at least one of every year… and you know what? I feel they will never go out of style.

Classic Solo:

Dorothy- Wizard of Oz

With Wicked: For Good coming out this fall, Dorothy is going to be more popular (no pun intended) than ever before; simple, cute, and able to be reimagined. I better see at least 4 Dorothys this Halloween!

Sandy- Grease

Following the whole “musicals” trend, Grease is a classic 70s film that had my heart screaming for my very own Danny Zuko. Most popularly, people like to dress as “Bad” Sandy, for when she changed for Danny, by using clothes that they already have in their closet. It is easy to put together AND a great solo costume!

Fairy

Literally every little girl’s dream AND perfect for makeup lovers who yearn for creative colors. You can dress with frills and sparkles and more without having someone stare at you because it is a “regular” weekday!

Disney Princess

Who doesn’t love reliving their childhood dream of being a princess? The rise of DIY Disney Princess costumes last year was so heartwarming to see! Girls were bringing out their inner child and you could see it all over. Especially with the corsets off of Amazon they truly made the costumes look magical!

Spy

Oppositely, and following Sandy with being easy to put together, a spy costume is a classic, you could follow the looks of countless films like Men In Black and Mission Impossible films or even some former-spy badasses like Black Widow!

Classic Group:

Charlie’s Angels

Perfect for a trio, the Charlie’s Angels have been a staple for college age girls since the 70s. Not only are they stylish but there are so many versions of the Angels to choose from. Whether you want to dress like the originals like Farah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson, OR one of the multiple trios of the 2000s films, there are so many versions of the Charlie’s Angels to choose from.

The next three costumes are grouped together because they can be both group or solo costumes because they’re recognizable both ways. They work perfect for both the larger groups or even the solo partier!

Disney Princesses, Wizard of Oz Characters, and the Pink Ladies

This is perfect for the larger friend group and those who are constrained to one costume because these all work so well as being recognizable while alone AND in a group

The following can be both Solo OR Group,

Nickelodeon Shows

There are so many costumes you can do with Nick shows, like SpongeBob and Patrick, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, Cosmo and Wanda, Drake and Josh, Carly Shay and Sam Puckett, Sam and Cat, the list goes on and on.

Thing 1, 2, 3,… 6, 7

I loved a good Dr. Seuss book when I was younger. The chaos Thing 1 and 2 bring is needed for the Halloween party scene and are an affordable costume to make/get. It is also PERFECT for the elementary school teachers that need to be light on their feet during the school day and Halloween celebrations.

Costumes That I Would LOVE to See

I fear some of these costumes are not yet classic nor original ideas, but I would definitely love to see more of them this Halloween.

Solo

Fancy Nancy

The perfect throwback costume for all of us girlies that have miscellaneous articles of clothing yearning to be worn. Different frilly textures, fun colors, sparkling beads, and many MANY layers work perfectly for Miss Fancy Nancy.

I never personally read this next book as a kid but it is another one of those costumes the makeup girlies can execute AMAZINGLY.

A Bad Case of Stripes

The book itself was written to show kids that it is important to embrace who you are and embracing yourself and your values rather than changing yourself to be someone you’re not! The ability to just dress in YOUR everyday clothes and have this incredible meaning behind your costume is something that a person can never take away. It is a great costume for educators who love expressing themselves through makeup!

Now to get into pop-culture and late 90s and 2000s films you got multiple feminine icons to choose from.

Cher Horowitz

I feel like there is no explanation, a late 90s and early 2000s Valley-Girl icon, who is most recognizable for her yellow plaid school girl outfit.

Elle Woods

The academic WEAPON who followed her ex to Harvard to try and win him back and then ultimately becoming what he wanted to be and more. Not only all of this, but a fashion icon nonetheless with countless costume ideas!

Now another icon I thought of, especially with the rumors of another film coming out.

Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi

I mean who could not love this San Franciscan/Genovian Princess! She’s funny, gorgeous, and perfect for the brunettes to take over this Halloween!!

Group Costumes

Let’s start off with a duo costume for you and your bestie!

Tiana and Lottie

I was sitting with my friend as she was yapping about her student teaching from the day she bought up the name Lottie. I had just been working on this article earlier in the day and it made me feel so stupid to forget this iconic supportive duo. Tiana, a driven baker, looking to start her own restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana during the 1920s. Charlotte aka Lottie, a supportive and loving friend who wants to help her best friend with her passion but knows better than to hand it to Ti. The duo is perfect for a duo!

Perfect Trio Time!

With the 10 year anniversary of this musical being THIS year, it is only right to put this iconic trio of sisters on display for Halloween!

The Schuyler Sisters

There are so many ways to do this trio, whether you want the revolutionary era dresses, mini dresses, or even just nice tops in their colors! I hold this trio close to my heart as a die-hard musical lover!

Large(r) Group

The Rainbow Magic Fairies

I don’t know anyone who didn’t grow up with this book series. There was never really one real order to read these books, and I constantly jumped around the different mini-series. With that being said, one can dress as the fairy of the same name or even just your favorite fairy book (Mine was the US exclusive, Autumn the Falling-Leaves Fairy)!

Following the fairy vibe, I fear I cannot NOT mention the Fairies of Pixie Hollow!

Pixie Hollow Fairies

Just like the Disney Princesses, it is perfect for a large group costume to do with your friends and a refreshing way to revisit your childhood! Plus, think of the different ways you can DIY it!

Now I know that was an overwhelming lot of inspiration for Halloween 2025, but I hope I provided even the littlest amount of inspiration!