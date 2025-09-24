Halloween 2025 Costume Ideas (Solo and Groups!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the end of September sneaking up on us, I have had the realization that Halloween is about a month away. To help you pick out your show stopping costume (or costumes) for this year, I have searched all over the internet and came up with a list of ideas for solo and group costumes!

Solo:

Princess Mia (Princess Diaries)

The Princess Diaries was a classic for our generation. By putting together a white dress, headphones, a tiara, sunglasses, and white gloves, you have a classic Princess Mia costume!

Carrie

If you’re looking for a slightly scary but still cute costume, the Carrie prom scene costume is perfect for you. You’ll need a dress and some fake blood, as well as some optional accessories if you want to go all out.

Angel Juliet (1996 Romeo + Juliet)

I personally dressed up as Juliet from the 1996 Romeo + Juliet movie last year, and it was such a unique and fun costume. You’ll need a white dress and angel wings for this beautiful look.

The Princess and the Pea

This year, this WILL be one of my costumes. The moment I saw this, it immediately went on my list. A pink nightgown and pink sleep mask will do the trick if you want to keep it simple. You can also add a crown and pea plushie if you want some more for the look.

Sad Ant With Bindle

My friend (hi Grace!) did this last year and it was honestly such a great idea. It is funny and cute, making it a genius costume. You can style this with any neutral colored clothing you have, a stick, a blue shirt or bandana for the bindle, and some ant antennas.

Fancy Nancy

For those who were fans of the book series growing up, this is the perfect costume for you! A purple body suit or top, a skirt or fun shorts, a crown, and other fancy accessories will complete this look.

Subway Surfers

If Subway Surfers was your favorite game growing up (or still is now), you definitely need to check out this costume. This look is so simple, using a white tank top, red shorts, jeans, a red beanie, and glasses.

A Bad Case of the Stripes

I guess I am going really nostalgic with this list! This is such a cute and easy costume! You can use a white tank top, pink bow, white shorts, rainbow socks, and a little bit of make up skills for your colorful stripes.

Rainbow Fish

Sticking to the colorful theme, this is a look that you can do in so many ways! Find a colorful top, colorful shorts or skirt, and some sparkle, and you will make the perfect rainbow fish.

Girl Scout

This is a super simple costume (especially if you are a retired Girl Scout). You can wear any neutral clothing and a sash or vest!

Corpse Bride

I seriously think this is one of the best costumes on the list. A white dress, wedding accessories, and blue/grey make up is all you need!

Vampire

Although this is a look that has been done over and over, vampires are back due to recent media publications. You can make this costume so unique and trendy using corsets, dresses, stockings, jewelry, and fake blood.

Group:

Cocktails (Aperol Spritz, Lemon Drop Martini, Pina Colada, Espresso Martini…)

I am utterly OBSESSED with this group costume. You can get so creative with your friends and pick your favorite cocktails! You can also do this costume with non-alcoholic drinks too! Find anything that fits the vibes and colors of your drink.

Party Animals

My friend did this theme for her 20th birthday (hi Lily!) and it was precious. Style any type of animal printed clothing with a party hat and you are ready to go!

Monster High

For those who are fans of the Monster High dolls, this one is for you! Pick your favorite doll and style your outfit to their aesthetic!

Alice In Wonderland

This is such a fun idea for a group. It is a classic, making you instantly recognizable!

Scooby Doo

This is another classic that won’t have people asking “Oh what are you dressed as??” The costumes can be put together almost entirely with things you have already in your closet, making it a great last second group costume.

Peaky Blinders

All I am going to say is that I think this one is ICONIC. Grab a vest, tie, skirt, and any other accessories to match with your friends.

Characters from Clue

I. Love. This. Costume. LIKE COME ONNNNN! Pick your character and dress as you please to fit their vibe (while maybe solving a crime or two).

To get a visual for your costume inspiration, I suggest searching Pinterest, TikTok, and Google. Happy (almost) Halloween and go rock your costumes!