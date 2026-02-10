A Guide to Being Single on Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is a beautiful time of year, and does not always have to be centered around significant others but could be a great time to focus on self care. This is my first Valentine’s Day without a significant other in two years and this time can definitely bring up weird emotions, so I wanted to write a guide about being single during a time where romance and couples are being pushed in everyone’s faces. It is important to remember that the right person will eventually come, especially when you least expect it.

The first thing to take into consideration is that everything happens for a reason. Whether you went through a messy breakup, have not been in a relationship in a while or ever, just got out of a relationship, or anything else that has happened to lead you to where you need to be today. If you were still with the wrong person, the universe would never bring you to eventually meeting the right one.

Galentines: Valentines Day is about love, which goes beyond romantic relationships. Love also includes those friendships we hold so near and dear to our hearts. Even if your friends have romantic partners, you should still have a “galentines” event. It does not have to be anything huge, even simply hanging out matters. However, you can do cute crafts, face masks, paint each other’s nails and have as much girl talk as needed at a “galentines” themed event.

Night of Self Care: This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Saturday which is perfect for us college students who do not have classes on weekends. You can really make a night out of it and do a full fledged self care night. For me, I feel the best when I take care of myself and do every single self care step in one night. Take an everything shower, try a new hair style, do a face mask, journal, light a candle, listen to your favorite podcast or music, watch your favorite show or movie, do things that make you feel like you. Remember, you need to focus and be content with yourself before loving another person and self care is a great way to do that.

Go out: Like I said, Valentine’s Day is on a Saturday! You can always go out with your single friends and make a night out of it while focusing on your friendships. Most likely (hopefully…) everyone else out will be single, and you never know who you might meet! It is important to put yourself out there and have fun :)

Social Media: This time of year people flaunt their relationships online, which is totally okay and we love to see it! BUT, being single and seeing posts back to back, every single time you press view story, can get exhausting. It is important to remember that people only post what they want others to see, we only see the curated images from their relationships and you never know what goes on behind closed doors. This does not mean these people are not happy or loved, but it is important to remember that everyone is their own person. And just because you are seeing couples every click, does not mean you have to be in a relationship. The right time and person will come for you just like how it did for all the couples posting on this day.

Hopefully you feel more confident being single on Valentine’s Day and remember, it is just a normal day in February :)