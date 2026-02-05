Grammys 2026: Highlights From the Red Carpet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Grammys premiered at 8PM on Sunday, with many people flocking to CBS to view the anticipated nominees and performances. But before that, the night kicked off with the famous red carpet at 6PM, with various news sources, such as AP news, E!, and Harper’s Bazaar covering the most dazzling and bold looks by the attendees. Here are some of the most beautiful and stunning looks of the carpet.

Pink Panthress

Sporting a colorful red, yellow and brown strapless gown with straps of fabric draped on her arms, the “Stateside” singer was styled by Vivian Westwood and decorated with a custom necklace by Pandora.

Zara Larsson

Larsson’s look was a shiny, golden-yellow two piece outfit, reminiscent of looks that was showcased on her tour. The top of her gown has an asymmetrical strap, while the bottom half resembles a maxi skirt, embellished in the same color and sequins. Zara Larsson’s makeup artist, Sophia Sinot, was also brought back to do a sunkissed and sparkly look for the red carpet. The designer behind this dazzling look was none other than Kevin Germanier.

Laufey

The two-time nominated singer was back on the red carpet wearing a sparkly and crystal embellished lavender gown designed by Miu Miu. The dress also had crystal embellished fringe to compliment and finish off the look. Like Zara Larsson, Laufey’s outfit is reminiscent of her vintage showgirl inspired outfits shown on her tour as well as her album cover for A Matter of Time.

Shaboozey

Dressed by Ralph Lauren and Christain Louboutin, Shaboozey’s outfit showed duality and boldness, with a half tuxedo with a pair of denim jeans to complement it. The hat seems to be resembling a modern version of a newsboy cap, with a metal eagle on the top of the brim to give the cap extra detail.

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

The singers for the film Kpop Demon Hunters, also known as HUNTRIX, were dressed by Dior, Guvanch and Tom Brown. Their intricate jewelry was designed none other than by Bulgari and David Webb. Their looks also showcased parts of their Korean Heritage, which goes along with the theme behind the film and nomination. The singers also took the time to acknowledge and highlight the songwriters that worked on the film’s soundtrack.

Tyla

The “Chanel” singer’s red carpet attire was talked about by many commentators on the red carpet and rightfully so! The singer was dressed in feathers and with metal and gold beads sewed all over the gown. The gown is reminiscent of 1920s flapper style, with lots of fringe and shiny embellishments cascading down the outfit. This dress was definitely one of the most talked about looks of the red carpet.

Sabrina Carpenter

Having one of the most spectacular performances of the night, the “Manchild” singer stunned the carpet in a pastel rose-beige gown, wrapping it up with a sheer shawl that had crystal embellishments. The gown also had a sheer and tiered bottom, followed by a small train of the same fabric and stitching. Sabrina’s outfit was designed by Valentino with jewelry coming from Chopard.

Sombr

Having one of the most dazzling outfits for a male singer on the carpet, Sombr was wearing a shiny, sequined silver suit with a beige lace turtleneck top underneath. Similarly, the Best New Artist nominee was dressed by Maison Valentino.

Addison Rae

Another Best New Artist nominee, Addison Rae, wore an asymmetrical white cupcake-style gown featuring a deep plunge neckline. Designed by Alaia, the dress was custom-made for her. The skirt of her dress also featured flowy ruffles that made the gown more full and elegant.

Katseye

The rapidly growing girl group of 2025, Katesye wore dresses similar to details found on bridal wear. Their white, elegant and lacey dresses were designed by Ludovic de Saint Sermin. Like other red carpet looks, their dresses were able to show off their individual style, while creating a cohesive and organized look.

Olivia Dean

Winner of the Best new Artist category, Olivia Dean was adorned in a black and white gown, with a silhouette similar to dresses in the 1950s. The Dean look was carefully created by Chanel, with adding sequins and fringe to the gown, like many other celebrities’ looks on the red carpet.

Doechii

Nominated for her hit single, “Anxiety,” Doechii’s outfit was designed with an earthy tone color scheme. The top of her gown had spaghetti straps details, colored in burnt orange, while the bottom of the dress had flowing and ruched purple fabric with a long train. The dress was also decorated with crystals and beads throughout the purple fabric. During her red carpet interview, Doechii says that her dress was by Roberto Cavalli and inspirations for the gown were taken from runway looks from 1996 to 2001.

As shown by many celebrities, fringe and shiny embellishments have made a big statement on many of these designer pieces. Will we start to see some of these details be incorporated into the upcoming trend cycle of 2026? This red carpet showcased the individuality of the singers as well as the designers behind them.