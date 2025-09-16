“Gilmore Girls”: Why It Will Always Be Relevant

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Gilmore Girls”: the ultimate fall show. The 2025 Emmy Awards saw actresses Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel reunite for the 25th anniversary of “Gilmore Girls’” creation. As a 19-year-old fan of the show, I have had the opportunity to stream and grow up with Rory Gilmore on screen, even though it ended when I was two years old. It shocks me how the show remains relevant and a consistent comfort many years later.

A reason I personally connected to “Gilmore Girls” was that three generations of women in my family had watched and enjoyed the show: my grandmother, my mother, and now me. Appealing to this many generations is something that the creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, excelled at. The love between all of the Gilmore women, Lorelai, Rory, and (at certain times) Emily, was such a joy for all to watch. But this wide range of generation outreach begs the question: what keeps bringing people back for more?

There are three main reasons that this show is a consistent must-watch every fall:

The theme of family and identity holds a timeless charm. A comfortable television show in a world of fast-paced media provides a relaxing break from reality. The endless relatability across every life stage appeals to every generation.

Breaking these down, family and identity are at the heart of the show, which brings people back for more. The concept is truly timeless, with the intergenerational relationship dynamics between mothers and daughters and their individual struggles feeling incredibly realistic. Rory’s storyline starts with academic burnout, eventually leading to dropping out of Yale and craving a sense of self-discovery, all while leaning on Lorelai for support. These are very real feelings that current students or adults already in the workforce have experienced. Furthermore, the bond between a mother and daughter is endearing to watch.

The idea of comfort TV in an era of rapid content production seems particularly appealing. This show transports you back in time to an era when social media was not yet at the forefront of teen drama. The vibe of the show is relaxed and reminiscent of a past time. Although there is still drama, the show strikes a balance between entertainment and topics that are not overly complex for the mind to comprehend. Sure, Lorelai’s decision to propose to Luke is an emotionally taxing one that may lead you to question what happens next. Still, the overall coziness of the show leaves the viewer feeling stable rather than stressed.

The relatability across all life stages is possibly the most important reason that viewers are so attached to the show. Every life stage is documented in Gilmore Girls. Teens who are streaming the show can see themselves in Rory, with her academic pressures, ambitions and goals, and social navigation (especially with her love life). Adults who first watched the show can see themselves in Lorelai, with her struggle to be the best single mother she can be for Rory, and discovering lifelong independence. Older fans may find themselves in Emily, with her inflexible mentality, yet an endless love for her granddaughter. No matter when you are viewing the show, you will always be able to find someone or something to relate to.

Although it hides behind a simple facade, “Gilmore Girls” is dynamic, drawing viewers back in year after year. It will always spark nostalgia, which adds to its charm. So this fall, cozy up with a chai latte (my drink of choice) and binge “Gilmore Girls”!