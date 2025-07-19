Five Coffee Shops You NEED to Try Near TCNJ

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a busy college student and rising junior at The College of New Jersey, I have spent the past two years desperately searching the surrounding area for the best coffee shops to catch up with friends, lock in, and study at. Two years into my college experience, it is safe to say that my journey did not disappoint. All of the coffee shops that I will list for you to check out are more or less accessible, not crazy expensive, and one-hundred percent worthy of your time and attention. Without further ado, here are my favorite top five coffee shops near The College of New Jersey (as someone who is a former barista).

Pretty Bird Coffee in Yardley, Pennsylvania

The moment that I had the freedom of bringing my car on campus to The College of New Jersey, I knew I needed to try a coffee shop that was not just the typical library cafe Starbucks I religiously used my meal equivalency on. As one does when getting acquainted with an unfamiliar area, (as someone from North Jersey), I looked up coffee shops near me on Google Maps, and Pretty Bird Coffee was the first one that caught my eye. This cafe is a great study spot especially if you are a morning person, like me, as they are open from 7am to 4pm daily. This cafe has a great amount of seating and never gets too crowded in the morning.

Drink Recommendation: Ferrero Rocher Iced Latte

Distance from TCNJ: 17 Minutes

Sakrid Coffee Roasters in Princeton, New Jersey

As an ex-Barista of a coffee shop in Princeton, when I was finally free from my former place of employment, I knew I needed to explore the many other coffee shops that were just streets away from my former job. Sakrid Coffee is located in a busy area of Princeton’s main street area, with stores such as Urban Outfitters and Lululemon only being a few minutes walking distance away, making it the perfect place to have a girls day at. Although it does not have that much seating, the coffee is totally worth the drive. Grab a drink on your next shopping trip with your girls and see what the hype is all about.

Drink Recommendation: Lavender-Honey Iced Latte

Distance from TCNJ: 21 minutes

bean THERE in Princeton, New Jersey

Another Grab & Go style establishment in Princeton, but isolated from the shops and restaurants of Princeton is bean THERE. I accidentally stumbled upon this coffee shop one day and it did not disappoint. Although it is take out only, it’s a great option to pick up before or after class as a tasty pick-me-up.

Drink Recommendation: Iced Lavender Latte

Distance from TCNJ: 18 minutes

Union Coffee in Lambertville, New Jersey

Union Coffee in Lambertville, New Jersey is the most perfect place to lock in. With a never-ending menu of delicious choices, it is easy to spend hours, (and lots of money here), while being productive. Not only does this coffee shop have delicious drinks and pastries, but they are also located on a main street area with many different independent shops and restaurants to check out. Additionally, you can walk across the bridge to New Hope, Pennsylvania, and enjoy beautiful views of the Delaware River and explore all that New Hope has to offer without paying a toll. Union Coffee also sells cute trinkets and merchandise, some of which the proceeds go to non-profit organizations who are actively doing good for the community.

Drink Recommendation: Iced Maple Latte

Distance from TCNJ: 28 minutes

Tiger Tea Room in Princeton, New Jersey

One hidden gem of the surrounding areas of TCNJ is the Princeton University Firestone Library. Located inside is not only an abundance of gorgeous study spots that you can get lost in for hours, and also the Tiger Tea Room. This cafe located inside of the Princeton University Firestone Library is definitely the cheapest place on the list, but has great basic options, and is definitely the most accessible place to lock in. Although the library is affiliated with Princeton University, anyone can register for a free day pass on the University library’s website.

Drink Recommendation: Iced Vanilla Latte

Distance from TCNJ: 24 minutes