The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter.

By: Olivia Chiarella

As we look ahead to 2025, the fashion world is set to embrace a blend of classic revivals and exciting new styles. This year, expect to see iconic trends making a comeback with fresh interpretations, while bold patterns and unique silhouettes redefine contemporary fashion. Here’s what to watch for in the year ahead:

The Fringe Revival: Movement and Texture

Fringe has been slowly creeping its way on everyone’s “for you page” adding a dynamic sense of movement and texture to everything from jackets, skirts, and boots. This trend will be seen across casual and evening wear, with designers experimenting with length, layering, and placement. The fringe will bring a playful yet sophisticated edge to any outfit. The key to rocking this trend is all about balance—pairing fringe with sleek, simple pieces to not crowd the outfit.

The Skinny Jean Resurgence: A Sleek Return

After we condemned them and replaced them with wide-leg and relaxed styles, skinny jeans are making a stylish return in 2025. This trend signals a shift back to more tailored, body-conscious silhouettes. Designers are reintroducing skinny jeans in updated fabrics and cuts, offering everything from classic denim to coated finishes for a more polished look. Pair them with oversized sweaters, blazers, or tucked-in blouses for a modern take on this enduring favorite.

Animal Style: Wild Prints Take Over

Zebra, cheetah, and other animal prints are set to dominate fashion in 2025. These bold patterns will be everywhere—from head-to-toe ensembles to statement accessories. We have already seen cheetah make the comeback of the century and I predict other animals are not far behind. The trend embraces the wild side of fashion, with articles offering combinations of prints and textures for a truly impactful look.

The Office Look…Reimagined: Business Casual Reinvented

2025 will see the “office look” take on a whole new meaning, with business casual being redefined. Picture sweatpants paired with heels, oversized blazers with shorts, and button-down shirts worn with relaxed trousers. This trend blurs the lines between comfort and professionalism, offering a modern take on workplace attire that’s as stylish as it is comfortable. The key is in the details—tailored pieces, luxe fabrics, and unexpected pairings that keep the look polished yet relaxed.

Pinstripes and Tailored Suiting: Classic Meets Contemporary

Sharp tailoring is making a strong return in 2025, bringing a sense of structure and sophistication back to fashion. We’ve seen celebrities bring it to the red carpet so it’s about time we “follow suit”. This trend is all about clean lines and a polished finish. Designers are updating traditional suiting with modern cuts and innovative fabrics, offering pieces that can be worn both in and out of the office. It’s a look that exudes confidence and timeless elegance.

The End of the Crop Top Era: A Shift to Sophistication

2025 marks the decline of the crop top as fashion moves toward more sophisticated, full-length silhouettes. Instead of baring midriffs, the focus will be on refined tailoring and elegant layers. Expect to see longer tops and blouses creating a streamlined, elongating effect. This trend reflects a shift toward more mature and polished styles, offering a refreshing change from the casual, skin-baring looks of recent years.

The Gold Standard is Green Fashion: Sustainable Luxury

Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword; it’s the gold standard in fashion. In 2025, the industry’s commitment to sustainable luxury will reach new heights, with designers embracing eco-friendly materials, ethical production methods, and circular fashion practices. Upcycled fabrics, biodegradable materials, and zero-waste designs will become mainstream, with brands like Patagonia, Parker Clay, and Veerah leading the charge. The focus will be on creating pieces that are not only trendy but have a positive impact on the planet. Expect to see an increase in slow fashion collections, where quality craftsmanship and timeless design take precedence over fleeting fads.

This year’s fashion is all about blending the best of the past with a fresh, sophisticated approach. From the resurgence of fringe and skinny jeans to the bold embrace of animal prints and tailored suits, this year’s fashion is all about making statements. As crop tops fade out, more sophisticated, tailored looks take their place, signaling a shift toward elegance and refinement in the fashion world. Prepare to embrace the bold, the structured, and the timeless as 2025 unfolds.