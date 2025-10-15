Fall in Philly: Best Haunts and Happenings

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-appointed Philly tour guide, I can confidently say that fall and winter are the best times to take a day trip adventure with your friends, family, or significant other. From apple picking and haunted houses to fall festivals and baseball games, there is something for everyone. Follow along below to discover your next picture perfect fall date night or thrilling Halloween scare adventure!

Eastern State PENITENTIARY

Eastern State Penitentiary, located in the heart of Fairmount Philadelphia, is known for its interesting history and fascinating prison layout. But every October, it transforms into a Halloween horror fest that is sure to terrifying anyone who dares to enter. With a variety of different attractions available, there are fun yet spooky ways to take a break from the action including tasty food offerings, live music, and flashlight museum tours. Famously, Eastern State is one of the only haunted attractions in the area that is permitted to touch you (if you opt in) and pull you away from your group. The hidden passageways and dark corners of the abandoned prison are scary enough on their own, but with the Hollywood-level effects, the different haunted houses are bone chilling even for the most hard core horror fans.

Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards

If autumn could be a place, it would be Linvilla in October. From harvest hayrides and corn mazes to pumpkin picking and campfires with warm apple cider, Pumpkinland has it all. Nestled in a suburb of Pennsylvania, the farm is filled with fun and fall vibes as far as the eye can see. It’s perfect for an aesthetic fall date, a photo-ready outing with your girls, or even a family day with your younger siblings. Don’t leave without trying the roasted corn and apple cider donuts!

Philly Sports at Citizens Bank, Subaru Park, and Lincoln Financial

Fall packs in nearly every sports season, which is perfect for a fan-heavy area like Philadelphia. The Phillies wrap up another season in Red October (postseason), which means exciting games, new food, special events, and fan energy that is hard to not smile about. Even if sporting events aren’t your thing, I promise the photo opps and fun atmosphere make it worth a visit. Subaru Park in Delco, which houses the Philadelphia Union, has an environment that is filled with die hard Union fans and lots of excitement. I’m not a soccer person myself, but I’ve still enjoyed a fall night or two at a game. And of course, it’s officially Eagles season which can be a “dangerous” endeavor to those not used to the notoriously wild fans of Lincoln Financial. Crazy? Yes. Insanely fun? Also yes. Getting swept in the Philly pride is fun to anyone who enjoys a good chant and a wave.

Fall festivals

Street markets and cozy farms are the perfect place to catch up with friends while enjoying delicious food and adorable fall decor. Philly is filled with fun fall festivities that can make any chilly day more enjoyable. FallFest at Shady Brook Farms is a beautiful event that has hayrides, pick-your-own sunflowers/apples/pumpkins, and even live music on select weekends. Fall Fest at Cherry Street Pier runs through all of October with artisan and vendor markets, scary movie nights, and family trick or treating in the park. Over 21? Perfect! Philly offers plenty of beer garden events. OctoberFeast in Peddler’s Village hosts a beer garden, food trucks, and live music over the course of two days. Manayunk’s Fall Fest has a lineup of local vendors including an infamous event called “The Mac n’ Cheese Crawl.” Going into November, Peddler’s Village transitions into their apple season with a two day apple festival extravaganza.

Conclusion

These are my top suggestions for a complete Philly autumn! Grab some friends, partners, or family to go explore for the day, I promise you won’t be disappointed. As the holiday season approaches there is truly a winter wonderland to be seen in the city, so don’t miss out on these seasonal limited time events!