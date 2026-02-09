Fall in Love with Yourself this Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you plan to celebrate this Valentine’s Day on your own, with that special someone, or curled up on the couch, indulging in a box of overpriced chocolates while you wait for the guy to text you back, there is so much more to this holiday than just being in love. Yes, Valentine’s Day is a day about love, however, you can still love Valentine’s Day without being in love. No matter your relationship status, use this V-Day to fall in love with yourself. After all, we all deserve some self-love, so treat yourself!

You can enjoy the holiday by treating yourself to a day of favorites. Life can become quite hectic with school, work, or the responsibilities of being an adult, and we end up losing track of the things we enjoy most. It can be as simple as listening to your favorite song while you get ready for the day, eating your favorite meal for dinner, or ending your busy week with a cozy night in watching your favorite film. No matter what the activity is, as long as it brings you joy and puts a smile on your face, it is a successful V-Day in my book.

Celebrate V-Day by treating yourself to something special. Treat yourself to your favorite sweet treat. Pick up some heart-shaped chocolates from the drugstore, grab a bag of candies that bring back sweet memories of celebrating Valentine’s Day as a kid in elementary school, or grab a spoon and dig into the Ben and Jerry’s Chocolate Therapy ice cream tub that has been sitting in your freezer for who knows how long. Desserts always make life a little better, after all, there is a reason we call them sweets! And, even better, calories don’t count on holidays, so eat all the sweets your heart desires!

This Valentine’s Day, make the world your oyster and try something new! We all love our favorites and staying safe and sound in our comfort zone, but sometimes the things we love most are things we never thought we would do. With a world full of options and opportunities, there is something new for everyone to love. Go for an adventure, take a class on something that has always interested you but you have never had the time to pursue, or pick a new hobby. After all, with all these options in the world, you might find a new favorite!

​No matter who you choose to celebrate this Valentine’s season, remember to give yourself some well-deserved self-love! With the cold weather and the craziness that life throws at you, it is vital to take a step back and fall back in love with yourself. So, whether that be through enjoying a day of your favorites, treating yourself to something special, or trying something new, make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!