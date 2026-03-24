Exploring Nashville: Cute Cafes, Scenic Walks, and Southern Charm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nashville, Tennessee is a hotspot for a fun getaway. It has beautiful sites to see, fun activities, and an exciting nightlife. I just got back from Nashville for my Spring break and had a jam packed three days. If you are interested in going to Nashville on your next break, for a bachelorette trip, getting away with friends, or are just interested in what the area has to offer, here are what my friends and I did!

*Before we deep dive, I’d like to note: This is what my friends and I squeezed into three full days in Nashville, however there were still SO MANY other things we wanted to do and couldn’t. If you are interested in going, I recommend doing research on all Nashville has to offer so you can do the things that interest you!

Food and Cafes

Busicuit Love

This was the best Southern breakfast I have ever had. It was so good, we kept saying the whole trip that we wanted to go back. Between the atmosphere, customer service, and high-quality menu, you MUST go here if you can. However, they get very busy very fast, so there can be long waits. We got there at 10:00 AM on a Thursday and maybe a 5-minute wait, so we got lucky.

I got the Southern Benedict and their London Fog, and it was seriously incredible. Even my tea-hating friend liked my drink, so you know it was good. Their menu was unique and absolutely delicious; we were in love with their biscuits!

Frothy Monkey

We loved this place not only for the fun name, but the delicious coffee. I tried the Monkey Mocha, a delicious and creamy latte with chocolate sauce and Frothy Monkey banana syrup. It was the perfect pick-me-up for the long day we had exploring! We did not sit and eat, but from the look of it they had a beautiful menu with some great choices.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint

While my friends and I were walking and shopping around 12 South (see Shopping and Walking) we decided to take a detour a couple of blocks away to get some BBQ. The location was at the edge of an adorable neighborhood that made for a perfect walk there. The wait was only a few minutes and was the perfect amount of time to debate which side I wanted (I internally battled between the slaw and cornbread). I ordered the Pulled Pork Shoulder Sandwich with a side of cornbread. The food was absolutely delicious. The sandwich came with slaw on it, which added a nice crunch. They also supplied tons of BBQ sauce at our table and around the joint. It was a vinegar based BBQ sauce which I had never tried but I absolutely loved it. We also got free Moon Pies which was a big plus.

Museums

The Country Music Hall of Fame Museum

Being in Nashville, we knew we needed to check out this museum. The exhibits were full of beautiful outfits, instruments, and books full of handwritten lyrics. There were multiple interactive parts of the museum, including a booth where you could record your own music video (we had WAY too much fun with this) and a station where you could watch videos and listen to songs by artists in the museum. We had a great time here and learned a lot about the incredible artists. They also had a college student discount!

Frist Art Museum

This museum was not originally on our itinerary, but when we learned it existed once in Nashville, we knew we wanted to go. They had an exhibit that showcased works by Monet, Van Gogh, Matisse, and more famous artists. There were also many interactive parts of this museum, including an art area for children where you could make a stamp and practice their freehand drawing. We of course spent plenty of time in this area. I loved this museum, and found some of my new favorite pieces of art! They also had a college student discount!

Shopping and Walking

Centennial Park

This was a beautiful park we walked around that had full replica of the Parthenon! It also had a bench dedicated to Taylor Swift (yes, THIS is the Centennial Park mentioned in “Invisible String”). It was such a beautiful place to take a chill walk round.

12 South

12 South is a neighborhood in Nashville with tons of cute shopping, cafes, and restaurants. It gives small town vibes, and I was obsessed. We didn’t buy a ton, but we got coffee at the Frothy Monkey while here and went into a couple of stores, one including LoveShackFancy. This store was the epitome of flowers, lace, and love. This is definitely a place to check out, especially if you like to shop!

Richland Creek Greenway

While in Nashville, we knew after spending a lot of time in the main city that we would want to see the nature of Tennessee. Richland Creek Greenway was a 4.1 mile walking trail around a golf course that was not far from our Airbnb. It ran right along the Richland Creek, allowing for us to stop and admire the turtles, birds, and other wildlife of the area. It was a beautiful hike.

Bars

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

Posty’s

Barstool Nashville

Goodnight Nashville

Wild Beaver Saloon

Play Nashville

Ole Red

We went to a couple bars throughout our time in Nashville. We had an incredible time at all of these bars, but there were so many more to explore as well! One of my favorite moments was riding a mechanical bull at the Wild Beaver Saloon, I highly recommend it! At Play Nashville, we saw a Drag Show which was incredible! If you are under 21, you were able to enter and enjoy the party (without drinking).

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