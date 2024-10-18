Emily in Paris Becomes Emily in Rome: Season 4 Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoilers Ahead…

Bonjour!

Romance. Drama. Fashion. This season of Emily in Paris has it all. In the new and exciting season four of “Emily In Paris,” we follow Emily as she deals with the aftermath of a broken relationship with Alfie and the key dilemma of how to repair her complicated relationships with both Camille and Gabriel all while balancing her work life in Paris.

After a few seasons of the hit Netflix show, we have seen Emily grow accustomed to working in France, develop new relationships, and explore Paris in countless exciting ways and this season is no exception.

Season four is filled with many twists, turns, and complications that Emily must overcome. In the first half of the season, Emily ends her relationship with Alfie and chooses to pursue a relationship with Gabriel–her downstairs neighbor and chef friend, who was also her first love interest from season one. This relationship comes with many hurdles, as Emily must deal with the complications of Gabriel and Camille’s relationship. In this season, we learn that Camille is pregnant with Gabriel’s baby and is also in love with Sofia, an artist from Greece. Later we find out that Camille had a false pregnancy and rather than telling Gabriel the truth, she keeps it a secret, creating more complications.

Unexpected moments fill the first half of the season as Gabriel learns he may not be getting a Michelin star for his restaurant after efforts made in season three. Camille and Sofia end their romantic relationship, and Emily balances career dilemmas and challenges as she navigates working for a french marketing firm.

The second half of season four was released just less than a month after the first half and is filled with even more drama and romance. We see Emily try to make her relationship work with Gabriel, but ultimately it becomes too overwhelming, causing her to end it. But, not to worry, Emily’s new romantic love interest has already been introduced. The “Italian Stallion,” aka Marcello, first meets Emily while skiing down a mountain. He later runs into Emily again and they begin to develop feelings for one another.

Later in the season we see Emily experience Rome for the first time. She does the unexpected and takes time off from work to visit Marcello in Rome. Emily never takes vacation time and even when she does go on a vacation, she manages to still take care of work related tasks, so this was a big character development for her during this season. While in Rome, she absorbs the beauty and architecture of the old city while experiencing the Italian culture and lifestyle, a refreshing twist from Emily’s previous habits.

In the last episode, the marketing firm that Emily works for ends up bringing on Marcello’s family business as a client. This originally created some mistrust and tension between Emily and Marcello because he thought Emily was just trying to sign his family as a client, but Emily expresses her true feelings for Marcello and even pulls herself from working on the account. For the first time, Emily wants to keep business separate from romance as she truly likes Marcello. This gesture allows Marcello to accept this new business deal and embrace a real relationship between himself and Emily.

With the season coming to a close, the last ten minutes of episode ten are very exciting as they set up the show for its next season. Gabriel finally gets a Michelin star, Mindy plans to join Emily in Italy, Emily finds an apartment in Rome, and Gabriel decides to go after Emily, increasing the suspense of what will ensue next season in Rome.

One of the most attention-grabbing scenes in the last episode of the season is when Emily recreates her selfie from her first time in her Paris apartment from season one that started it all. This selfie signals Emily’s transition to a new chapter of her life in Rome. We also see Emily put her phone down as she walks out of her apartment to meet Marcello, something we have never seen Emily do, as she is always taking pictures and capturing her life through her social media account. This subtle change shows a major transformation as Emily has embraced a new lifestyle and decides to enjoy life without always documenting every moment through her phone.

Season four was filled with plenty of romantic entanglements, career dilemmas, and of course stunning views in both Paris and Rome. With Emily’s new work duties taking her to Rome, the next season will involve lots of room for Emily to explore and experience Italian culture and have some fun.

You can keep up with Emily and watch all ten episodes in season four of Emily in Paris now on Netflix. Be sure to stay tuned for season five coming late 2025 or early 2026.

Au revoir!