Ditching the Algorithm: A New Form of Social Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be real: we’re all getting tired of the endless curated scrolling. The pressures to present a perfect life, the algorithms dictating what we see, and the constant pursuit of likes are utterly exhausting. I’ve never been big into social media; I prefer posting day-to-day photos or the little things I love. However, I often feel out of place on many social media platforms. But what if I told you there’s a new option? A platform that is not “just another social media”, but the anti-social media we’ve all been waiting for.

I’ve fallen in love with a different platform, one that feels refreshingly laid back and real: Substack.

It’s not a new Instagram or TikTok. Substack is an email newsletter platform that has quickly become one of the coolest digital spaces for thoughtful creators. Think of your favorite posts and topics delivered straight to your inbox, but with the bonus of direct access to the creators behind the words. Substack is revolutionary only because it ignores all the rules of engagement invented by platforms like X and Instagram. It puts the focus back on quality, long-form ideas, and genuine community connection.

The Refresh & Why Substack Feels So Real

So, what makes a newsletter so appealing to students or teens craving a different feed?

Authenticity: On Substack, writers publish their direct thoughts, unfiltered and unedited by sponsors or cooperate connections. This means you’re getting raw, personal perspective with deep dives and diary-like reflections- a genuine voice. Niche is Mainstream: Forget all the broad topics we’re exhausted of. Substack thrives on the specific interests of its authors. Whether you’re obsessed with new sustainable fashion, psychology, fitness, or your town’s art scenes, there’s a Substack for you! Build your Brand: For college creators, especially writers, Substack is an amazing stepping stone. Your profile provides an ever-growing portfolio of your writing, perspectives, and abilities, ideal for building writing, journaling, or social media careers. Community over Comments: This one means a lot to me. Substack isn’t about reading but also responding. And not in the way we see on Instagram. There is very little arguing or rude comments, but instead contributors talk about their perspectives, respectfully debating opinions, and most importantly giving people information and freedom to form their own opinions.

Your Substack starter guide

I hope by this point you’re beginning to fall in love with Substack. Getting set up is surprisingly easy, but I will admit the features are so different from a typical social media platform that it can be a bit confusing. Here are a few distinct features that are essential to starting up your Substack:

Text Post (Your Main newsletter): This is the core of Substack, long-form articles, essays, or deep dives that can be emailed directly to your subscribers when posted on the Substack website! Notes (Social Feed): This feature is Substack’s version of a quick tweet or social update. You can post short thoughts, links to articles, or “Restack” (repost) other people’s notes. If you’re interested in building a community, this is a good way to keep audiences engaged. Chat (The Private Group): Many writers use this feature once an audience has been built, maybe to share deeper insights after article posts to a select group of members.

If you’re tired of the social media race and yearning for an authentic space where quality content and meaningful conversation are popular, it’s time to explore Substack.