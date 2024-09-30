Dear Corporate Girlies: Business Casual Inspiration

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter.

After the excitement of landing an internship, my first thought was, “How do I make business casual attire my style?” Obviously, I wanted to dress according to the company’s dress code, but I also wanted to express myself and feel confident in my clothing. I spent hours scrolling through Pinterest and searching through stores for pieces I liked. Here are some of my recommendations and styles and stores to check out!

Tops:

Finding tops was the easiest part. Mock neck tops were a favorite of mine and I bought them in multiple colors. Cotton or silk button-up dress shirts are classic, but can be styled so many different ways. Blouses of all styles are not only appropriate but super cute; find ones in colors and patterns that you like. I also loved knitted tops. I purchased one in a gorgeous blue color from The Loft. Some great stores for tops include TJ Maxx, Ann Taylor, and almost every store mentioned during the rest of this article.

Bottoms:

Finding pants was a little trickier. I was drawn to the straight leg and wide leg styles in basic colors such as black and white, which can pair with almost any color or pattern top. Old Navy had great options. Once you secure the basics, add some variety with different patterns and colors. I found a dark blue pair of pants at The Gap and a really fun black and white checker-like pattern of flare pants at The Loft. My office also allowed jeans, so I bought a pair of flared white jeans for a more casual look. Skirts are also an adorable way to make your outfit different.

Jackets and Sweaters:

Offices tend to be FREEZING. Bringing a sweater or cardigan is a must to stay warm while you work. If you want a more elevated look, a blazer would be a better choice. I found an adorable fitted black blazer at H&M.

Shoes and Accessories:

For shoes, basic flats, slingback flats, and low heels are comfortable and stylish options. Neutral colors like beige, white, and black will go with most outfits. Most of my shoes came from DSW and Famous Footwear. For a more comfortable and casual look, a sneaker (non-workout type) is an amazing option. I bought a pair of all white Adidas that were so comfortable to walk in but looked chic. If your clothing options are limited, try using your jewelry or hairstyles to add personality to your look.

Last Thoughts:

If you’re shopping on a budget (I know I was!!), check sale racks and local thrift stores- they have great finds that won’t break the bank. You find amazing stuff. Zara, Banana Republic, Amazon, and Target have good options in a variety of prices as well.

These are stores and clothing styles that worked for me (or I also heard good things about from others), but we all have our own styles or have to stick to a more formal or casual dress code at work, so you may find that different stores work best for you. Wear what makes you feel confident and comfortable so you can focus on shining during your next internship or job!