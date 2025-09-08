Date Ideas Near TCNJ (That Aren’t Just Going Out to Eat)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
I haven’t been to some of these activities/places but I looked through multiple websites and reviews before including in the article!
Food:
- Baking together
- Either follow a recipe from Pinterest, Tik Tok, etc. or get a box from the grocery store and follow the directions!
- Trader Joes
- Trader Joes has so many different options, you can find an appetizer, dinner, dessert and a drink option to make a home cooked meal.
- Rock paper scissors
- Similar to the Trader Joes, except you and your significant other play rock paper scissors and whoever wins picks the food for each round. Do a round for drinks, appetizers, dinner and dessert and whoever wins picks a different place each time. This is a fun idea to try new places and puts a competitive aspect into date night.
Activities:
- Ice skating
- I have not gone ice skating near here yet, but I found some places in the area
- https://www.mercercounty.org/departments/mercer-county-park-commission/ice-skating-rink/information
- https://www.ice-land.com/
- Princeton Art Museum
- https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/
- Personally, I have never been but I plan to go very soon with my boyfriend. Any art museum makes for a great date, this is one of the closest!
- Aquarium
- https://www.adventureaquarium.com/
- I have never been to this aquarium but I have seen videos all over Tik Tok
- Princeton
- The princeton area is beautiful and there is so much to do. There are so many fun food and drink places as well as shops along the street. There are cute cafes, dinner spots and the architecture is stunning.
- New Hope (PA)
- Another cute area to walk around in, many shops, boutiques, cafes, places to eat and sit near lakes. Parking is difficult so it is best to go earlier in the day.
- Grounds for sculpture
- Huge outdoor area filled with stunning statues and natural beauty. I look forward to going to this the most.
- https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/index.cfm?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAzba9BhBhEiwA7glbanqbAr6hffiQ-443VDg4Qv1U5fVtbEYDyv4n-f1ogGZ61LY5DA7dIhoCpjIQAvD_BwE
- Dave and Busters
- Or any arcade, makes for a fun date. One of my favorite dates I’ve gone on has been to Dave and Busters.
- New Jersey State Museum
- https://nj.gov/state/museum/index.shtml?WT.mc_id=Campaign_NJ-Museum&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiAk8G9BhA0EiwAOQxmfjbo8ON8VWV6sLwrznrlzLyGoPMoAbyfyTwnFyBLhpdBUo293ubn-RoC8akQAvD_BwE
- Another fun museum to check out, just over 10 minutes from the college.
- Farmers Market
- Rock Climbing
- https://www.rockvilleclimbing.com/
- Indoor rock climbing place with great reviews, I haven’t been able to go but I look forward to in the future.
- Axe Throwing
- https://burythehatchet.com/axe-throwing-locations/
- Located in Princeton, so many food places in the area as well
- Escape Room
- Sayen House and Gardens
- Pretty garden near the school
- https://www.hamiltonnj.com/sayengardens