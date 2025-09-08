Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Red Roses Heart Cookie
Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon
Date Ideas Near TCNJ (That Aren’t Just Going Out to Eat)

Traci Cooper Student Contributor, The College of New Jersey
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Photo by TerriC from Pixabay

I haven’t been to some of these activities/places but I looked through multiple websites and reviews before including in the article!

Food:

  • Baking together
    • Either follow a recipe from Pinterest, Tik Tok, etc. or get a box from the grocery store and follow the directions!
  • Trader Joes
    • Trader Joes has so many different options, you can find an appetizer, dinner, dessert and a drink option to make a home cooked meal.
  • Rock paper scissors
    • Similar to the Trader Joes, except you and your significant other play rock paper scissors and whoever wins picks the food for each round. Do a round for drinks, appetizers, dinner and dessert and whoever wins picks a different place each time. This is a fun idea to try new places and puts a competitive aspect into date night. 

Activities:

