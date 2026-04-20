Communication is the Best Major You Can Pick…Let’s Talk About It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seeing this title, you may be assuming this is biased, and it is. I am a Sophomore communications major at The College of New Jersey and truly, it was one of the best decisions I ever made. I am convinced it’s the best major out there. Of course you have to have a passion for communications to enjoy it, but I believe it’s such a hidden gem major because it covers so many different aspects of professional and personal life.

Firstly, such a huge part of why I love being a communications student at The College of New Jersey is the community we have in the Arts and Communications department. My fellow students as well as all the staff I have come in contact with have been so kind and helpful. The ArtsComm faculty truly makes the program what it is and I am so thankful to be surrounded by so many wonderful people and have their support. I know for a fact my professors and other advisors have my best interest at heart, and that is something that shines through.

People claim communications is the perfect major for those who don’t know what they want to do, which I could understand, but it’s much more than that. Communications is such a broad major and one that many people don’t know what exactly it is. I know for me, I didn’t even realize that communications was an option until touring my first colleges. Once I heard about it and started researching all I could do with the major, I found my passion.

Even if you don’t want to pursue a common “communications job” such as public relations, internal communications, etc., there are still so many transferable skills and experiences you can gain from this major. Everything I have learned in this major is so transferable, highlighting the rise in digital media, how to communicate with different cultures in the work space, different communication styles, and more. There are multiple times in different careers where one will find themselves using these communication skills.

Another way I like to describe communications is as a creative business. For those interested in business related careers, but maybe don’t enjoy math as much or lack creativity, communications is for you! You are still able to learn those transferable business skills, but now have the ability to express your creativity more often. It is an amazing common ground for both business and creativity to meet which is why I have so much passion for it.

This list could go on and on as I truly am so thankful to be in a career that I’m passionate about. Communications is a major that is sometimes brushed off, but it has much more than what meets the eye.