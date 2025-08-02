Bibliotheque: A Book Lovers Dream

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few months ago while scrolling on TikTok, I stumbled upon a video that immediately caught my eye. It was clips of a restaurant that appeared to also sell books. With this information alone, I almost dropped my phone trying to send the TikTok to my friend who is also a book lover. Without even knowing anything about the place, she agreed we needed to go.

Upon further investigation, we found out it is a cafe and book store by day and wine bar by night (where you can still purchase books) called Bibliotheque, located in SoHo, New York. During the day, you can purchase a latte or any other drink of your choosing and browse their book selection. During the evening, you can either sit at the bar, or get a table and order from the menu. You are also able to get up from your table and browse their book selection. They had a wide range of genres and a good selection of recent releases as well! I ended up purchasing the book Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman.

My friend and I ended up going near the end of July. We made a reservation, but our prior plans ended earlier than we expected, so we took the subway early. What’s nice about the location is that you can take the subway, Uber, or walk for about 40 minutes from Penn Station, so there are multiple options to get you there in not a long amount of time. The hostess was able to accommodate us and sat us early. We arrived at Bibliotheque around 5:00 pm, and it was not super crowded, which was nice. Each staff member we encountered was so friendly and warm, making the experience even more incredible. Upon walking in, I was engulfed in the aesthetic of the place; it was enchanting. Once seated, we each ordered a glass of their rosé and a large charcuterie board to share, which also came with bread. The food was absolutely incredible, however a little pricey. It is definitely a nicer place, but not super fancy, so keep that in mind if you choose to check it out. It would be perfect for a date night or girls night. The night we went, they were also hosting a comedy show in the basement. Their website shows a calendar of other events that are also hosted at Bibliotheque.

After eating my way through a charcuterie board that made my mouth water, got lost in the walls of books, and drank one too many glasses of wine, I can wholeheartedly say that my experience at Bibliotheque was incredible. Before we even left our table, my friend and I agreed that we would be making our way back there one day soon. If you are a book lover who also loves coffee, wine, and delicious food, I recommend you go to Bibliotheque ASAP!

https://www.bibliothequenyc.com/