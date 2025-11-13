Best Holiday Makeup Launches of 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s getting darker outside earlier. Leaves are turning bright hues of orange and yellow. The temperature is getting more and more chilly as the days go by. As the multitude of tacky Homegoods throw pillows and mugs say, it’s fall y’all. Sooner rather than later, it will be the holiday season. As we come closer and closer to the month of December, it’s important to think about the many gifts that you will probably be purchasing for your friends and family (and maybe a little treat for yourself, too!). Here are the best beauty holiday collections of 2025 that will make the perfect gift.

Most Playful: Glossier Sets

This year, Glossier came out with three makeup sets for their holiday launch: Sugar + Spice Balm Dotcom Duo, Mini Ultralip Trio, and Mini Cloud Paint Trio—all which come in an adorable, fun-colored gift tin featuring three new shades for each. If you’re looking for a smaller or cheaper gift from Glossier, they also just recently came out with another new shade of their viral Balm Dotcom, Sparkling Rosé. When I first bought it from Sephora, the balm’s scent instantly brought back memories of using Champagne Toast body spray from Bath and Body Works in middle school. It also has a nice sparkle to the formula as well—a perfect plus-one for any New Year’s Eve celebration.

Most Simple: Rhode Holiday Glazed Trio

Finally—Rhode at Sephora! This set features three cult-classics from rhode: Strawberry Glaze Lip Peptide Treatment, Jellybean Lip Peptide Tint (one of my favorites from rhode), and a mini version of their bestselling Glazing Milk. While the set is simple, the Strawberry Glaze treatment gives your lips a refreshing bounce of moisture, and the Jellybean tint has such a nostalgic, slightly-more-grown-up Claire’s-esque scent with a fun hint of sparkle to make your day just a little bit better. This gift set is a great choice if you want to give something on the simpler side. It fits perfectly in a small gift bag and would be a cute addition to a larger gift for your best friend.

Cutest Theme: Summer Fridays Sets

On my last trip to Sephora, I couldn’t help but notice how cute the new Summer Fridays holiday sets are. They just released two new scents of their hottest item, the Lip Butter Balm in Toasted Marshmallow and Hot Cocoa, as part of a gift set that also includes a mini of their Jet Lag Mask, which helps replenish and moisturize the skin. In my opinion, having both marshmallow and hot cocoa flavors is a great idea. You could even purchase this set and gift both lip balms to separate friends. They also released another holiday gift set that includes four of their most popular Lip Butter Balm scents in minis. The flavors included are Sweet Mint, Pink Guava, Vanilla Beige, and Cherry. Getting a pack of these is a great way to make quick and easy stocking stuffers for multiple people, especially when you consider the fact that you get four minis for the price of one full-size balm.

Prettiest Packaging: r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Collection

R.e.m. beauty just came out with their newest collection of makeup featuring a Wicked movie theme, and the entire presentation of the products is just magnificent. From the color scheme of the makeup to the gorgeous iridescent packaging of the makeup, everything in this collection is simply perfection. They have both an Elphaba and Glinda set, so you can give one set to your best friend and keep the other, embracing your inner Elphaba and Glinda! If you know any fans of Wicked (which there are many), this would be the best option for them. While it is a bit pricier, the r.e.m. beauty quality does not let down. Every product is extremely pigmented and as shimmery—dare I say magical—as it gets. Seriously, the glitter in r.e.m. beauty products remind me of pixie dust: just straight-up magic.

Best Value: Tarte Maracuja Lip Set

The best bang for your buck is absolutely going to be the new tarte sweet indulgences Maracuja Juicy Lip Vault. Retailing at $49, this set includes five different Maracuja Juicy Lip products—one of tarte’s most popular products. Normally, a single Maracuja Lip product costs around $20-$30, so the value of this set is fantastic. According to the Sephora website, this set is actually worth $139. It’s a great deal, and the shades included look universally flattering on all skin tones. Oh—did I forget to mention they are scented? Yes, every lip product in this set has a scent that is perfect for any sweet tooth in your life. It contains a Maracuja Juicy Melt Mask that smells like s’mores, a Juicy Lip balm that smells like coconut cream pie, a Juicy Lip Plump that smells like strawberry shortcake, a Juicy Lip Plump shimmer glass that smells like apple crisp, and finally a Juicy Lip Oil that smells like sugar cookies. How can you top this?!