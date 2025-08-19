A Miniature Guide to Studying at the TCNJ Library

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first few semesters of college change a student’s study ethic. Students can go from not having to study in high school, to having to adjust to the rigorous work college brings. In anticipation of a busy semester and the battling for study rooms, here is how I make the most of my time in the library, rotting.

My friends and I use the term “library rot” all the time. We take a huge chunk of our day (many times most of our day) and find a study room or table to gather at and knock out a crap ton of work. I have gotten many of my projects and assignments done by doing these “library rots” with friends and even alone. After doing quite a few, I have really found out what works for me to lock into a library rot. Before actually sitting down in the R. Barbara Gitenstein Library, you must know the flow and culture.

Environment

Your environment is absolutely key, there are different floors and areas of the TCNJ library with different levels of noise, the Library Café (affectionately called Lib Cafe) is the most interactive, you can talk with a group at a normal talking volume or even just have the discussions around you as background noise! The only problem you may face is you WILL see at least two people that you know going to the café. The first floor is great for small group projects and the front of it is usually the only open floor during the early morning hours and for the extended study hours in the evening.

The second floor is where you may face some judgment. This floor is quieter than the first floor and the café, and has the best study rooms. The second floor is currently my favorite floor, the perfect amount of background noise AND I can still have quiet. The only problem with this floor is that a lot of people still think that it is the first floor and can get very loud, especially at the tables by the balcony and the front windows.



The third floor you will definitely face judgment should you dare go up there. Rather than the large tables like in the first and second floors there are more single tables/cubicle desks that one can use to study privately. Just like the other floors, there are a few group study rooms, however, these study rooms are to be more quiet group study, than an interactive group study. These can be the best study rooms to lock-in in, they can be so quiet and perfect for studying with friends who also appreciate a good academic lock-in.

While I am a big proponent of studying alone (great for memorization), I personally cannot study on the fourth floor of the library. The fourth floor is the most daunting. The only way to describe it is absolute silence. Even if your keys slightly clink it is game over. If you can only study in silence (and your roommate is in the dorm) this is the perfect floor for you

Food

Humans need food to fuel their day. Especially if you are going straight to the library from a class, I highly recommend packing snacks or getting food before you go and sit in for a while. At TCNJ, there are so many places to get food. If you’re coming from the STEM or Education buildings you have their respective Cafes you can stop by before going to the Library. You can also stop by the Brower Student Center and grab some grub from there too! Now, I know it is not the favorite place to grab a meal, the Atrium at Eickhoff does have some good consistent meals you can grab like fruit from the Salad Bar, 31 North Deli, and even the fries at the C-Street Grill.

Personally, when I am hungry I can not function without any form of food in my stomach. Before all my rotting sessions I usually like to stop into the Lib Cafe or into the dining hall to grab a quick meal and a small snack to take with me to study. I also like to make sure I have water and gum in my bag, personally those both help me focus.

Once You’re Sat

After eating, regardless of whether or not there are others with me I like to put on music, set my work up, and start working on assignments. Now, if you’re anything like me and have an unhealthy attachment to your phone, I HIGHLY recommend that you place your phone in an inconvenient spot around you, whether that is charging on the other side of the library desk, or if your friends take your phone to be able to hold you accountable. As much as this sucked, I learned to be able to lock in and finish assignments on time.

If you’re lucky enough to get a study room in the library with a dry erase board, I highly recommend you get your own set of markers for it, rather than handing in your student ID card to the library desk. Use the dry erase board to make your list with your friends and hold each other accountable to your assignments.

Now that you have gotten all you need together, it is time to grind out those assignments. Good luck!