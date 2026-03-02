7 For All Mankind Brings Back 2000s Aesthetic; Our Obsession With Resurrecting Old Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For the past 3 years, the fashion world has been locked in “Clean Girl Aesthetic” purgatory. But society is breaking free—and it’s starting in the denim aisle.

7s Comeback.

At this year’s winter/spring New York Fashion Week, adored 2000s jean brand 7 For All Mankind made their groundshaking comeback. No, like literally. Summer Dirx delivered an iconic stomp on the runway! Stunning in a purple satin mini dress (as a top, of course), dark shades, and chunky necklaces, the model brought back the “horse walk” that was popular among runway models in the 2000s.

Under the new creative direction of Italian designer Nicola Brognano, 7FAM is rekindling with its Y2K roots that once had celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in a chokehold. If you were around for this era you would know 7s weren’t just regular jeans, but a status symbol of the 2000s.

The Skinny Jeans Are Back.

What was once deemed as “so old-fashioned” and “cringe” is resurfacing alongside what I like to call ‘The 2000s Wear Resurrection.’ But don’t just think awkward fitting skinny jeans, baggy T-shirts, and a side part. 7 For All Mankind is giving us sleek, maximalistic 2000s glam that has become widely popularized on social media.

Looks like the thigh high boots layered over tight-fitting denim strutted the runway, paired with a black leather jacket and large statement broaches. Other essence of the 2000s resurrection included bedazzled dresses and pants that were eye catchers on the catwalk. The looks were topped off with chunky jewelry, oversized coats and ‘paparazzi-shield’ sunglasses.

Adding to the nostalgia vibes, models donned vibrant, neon wrist bands, a nod to the chaotic party scene of 2000s celebrity culture.

The Need For Nostalgia.

From an outsider perspective, watching the rise of Y2K fashion on the runway and in real-time had me wondering what caused the uproar? Why have we suddenly become so obsessed with the fashion of the past that we once dubbed ‘old news.’

Here’s the simple answer: It’s fun. It’s unapologetically messy. It makes heads turn at the sound of chunky necklaces clanking as she walks in the room, coffee in one hand, oversized Birkin in the other. But most importantly, the “2000s Wear Resurrection” at its core is about escapism. I think its safe to say we are tired of the “Clean Girl” era; the constant need to be presented as perfect with a slick back bun and pink bow on top. We want the authentic CHOAS!!!

Creative Director Nicola Brognano put it best, telling the Washington Post:

“I think it’s important sometimes to have a little bit of nostalgia….I’m a romantic person and especially in this time, which is a very difficult time … it’s nice to bring back something.”

In times where the world can feel incredibly heavy, 7 For All Mankind reminds us to lean into the things familiar to us; that nostalgic fashion can be an expression of joy. By resurrecting the “horse walk,” the chunky jewelry, and infamous skinny jeans, we aren’t just bringing back “old fads,” we are reclaiming our sense of romanticism. We are choosing to be loud and proud in a world that is asking us to be quiet, clanking our chunky jewelry and rocking a pair of 7s.