5 Tips + Tricks to Finish the Semester Strong

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather warms up and spring break fades, the end of the semester approaches, bringing pressure. The last few weeks can feel chaotic with final papers, presentations, meetings, and events, making it hard to complete everything. Here are my favorite tips and tricks to finish strong and enjoy the process!

Review your class syllabus: That syllabus from the first day will become your best friend during finals. It outlines all major assignments, course requirements, and possible extra credit. Use it to identify assignments you still need to complete and check grading guidelines to ensure the best grade. This simple review will help you plan for success. Create a schedule and set goals: The end of the semester is filled with so many different activities and events that will fill up your calendar. It is important to factor in time to complete class assignments and study for upcoming exams. An easy way to do this is to create a To-Do list for each day, focusing on the most urgent due dates, and so on. Overestimate the amount of time needed to complete an assignment; you’d rather have extra time than feel rushed doing your work. Keep yourself organized: There is nothing more overwhelming during finals week than having a million papers spread out on your desk as you try to study all your course materials at once. Keep the materials for each course separated. Complete assignments and study for exams one course at a time, remembering to take a break in between. As much as you want to get everything done at once, doing one task at a time will allow you to thoroughly absorb the information and put your best effort into your work. Seek support: One of the best resources when you feel overwhelmed is to ask for help. Talk to your professors, go to tutoring sessions, or stop by the Center for Student Success; after all, they are all there to help you succeed. You can even collaborate with classmates and friends. When you work with others, you can hear new perspectives, learn tricks to make the materials easier to understand, and elicit meaningful feedback. Prioritize your mental and physical health: This is the most important tip of all. We are all human, and we need time to unwind and relax. Remember to take time for yourself, get some good sleep, get outside, exercise, and eat a nice meal. We need to take care of ourselves to put our best foot forward in our work.

I hope these tips and tricks help make the end of the semester a little more manageable. No matter how many challenges you face, remember you can accomplish anything you put your mind to. Finish the semester feeling proud of yourself and get ready for more success in the future!