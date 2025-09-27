5 Books to Recommendations for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is here, and so are the days of curling up on the couch with a good book and a hot drink. If you’re anything like me, every weekend between September and November is spent doing homework, baking fall treats, and catching up on the reading missed during a busy week of classes. Dive into these five recommendations for a weekend filled with adventure, laughs, and a certain spookiness that’s perfect for Halloween.

Assistant to the Villain – Hannah Nicole Maehrer

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

When Evie Sage takes a job as The Villain’s assistant to help her family, she doesn’t realize what will come from it. Especially when the kingdom is hiding secrets no one–even The Villain–knows the reason behind. Her proximity to The Villain guides her to understand that even the most notorious villains have masks, and she tries to uncover the real person behind the Villain. This book is a great fall pick for fans of Divine Rivals!

The Memory Police – Han Kang

Genre: Magical Realism, Science Fiction

I originally read The Memory Police for a class my freshman year, and ended up liking it so much more than I had expected. This novel is set in a dystopian society, where island inhabitants lose items from their memory as a unit. Islanders are not aware of the mass-forgetting, and often can feel that something is missing, but cannot place it. The main character is an author, who, despite the looming threat of the Memory Police, hides a friend in her home. This book stuck with me long after reading it for class, and is a hauntingly beautiful fall read. Perfect for fans of Hard-Boiled Wonderland and the End of the World.

Bossypants – Tina Fey

Genre: Memoir, Humor

Former “Saturday Night Live”, Mean Girls, and “30 Rock” star Tina Fey released her memoir in 2011, and to this day it is one of the funniest memoirs I have read. She perfectly captures her experiences, from childhood anecdotes to on-set stories. She strikes a good balance between serious topics, such as sexism she has faced, and humorous stories featuring costars. I’d recommend this book to SNL fans and anyone in need of a lighthearted read!

Legends & Lattes – Travis Baldree

Genre: Cozy Fantasy, Romance

There’s a reason this book sells out at Barnes & Noble. This book follows Viv, who opens a coffee shop in a mythical city, and faces numerous challenges and foes after ending her bloody career. Viv forms unexpected relationships along the way, and realizes they are needed in her new career path. This is the perfect cozy fantasy, perfect for fans of Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries

One Dark Window – Rachel Gillig

Genre: Dark/Gothic Fantasy, Romance

This pick is the perfect ominous read for spooky season. The main character, Elspeth Spindle is in need of help from a monster she’s named the “Nightmare”. Of course, magic help comes with a cost. She is brought into a magically deceptive world after meeting a mysterious stranger. Stakes rise, and the “Nightmare” grows in her mind. This pick is perfect for fans of Powerless and Fourth Wing.