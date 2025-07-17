25 Books of 2025 You Should Definitely Add to Your TBR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I read through a bunch of websites and lists of books either released this year, or will be released at some point this year. The 25 books below were ones that stood out to me based on plot and what has been previously released by the author. I hope you find some new books to add to your To Be Read list, I know I certainly did!

Noelle’s note: I have included the bookseller note about the books from Barnes and Noble for some, and the full blurb for others depending on what was available. However, each book is linked in its title, so for ALL the information, feel free to click there. I have also included a note from me for each book!

Suzanne Collins

Young Adult, Dystopian

“The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.”

Noelle’s note: I am currently reading this book… and oh my god. I am a little over 100 pages in and I am absolutely hooked. As a long-time Hunger Games fan, I am already mentally preparing for the fact that this book will absolutely destroy me and I will need 7-10 business days to recover.

Kari Ferrell

Memoir, Nonfiction

“A larger-than-life true story bursting with deeply personal and honest insights. This coming-of-age tale takes readers through Ferrell’s misadventures to prison and back, delivering a satisfying redemptive arc for the ages.”

Noelle’s note: Reading about this book, I became absolutely hooked. I thought Kari’s story was absolutely fascinating. I will definitely be reading this in the future.

Christina Li

Horror, Mystery

“Vivian Yin is dead. The first Chinese actress to win an Oscar, the trailblazing ingénue rose to fame in the eighties, only to disappear from the spotlight at the height of her career to live out the rest of her life as a recluse. Now her remaining family members are gathered for the reading of her will, and her daughters expect to inherit their childhood home: Vivian’s grand, sprawling, Southern California garden estate. But due to a last-minute change to the will, the house is passed on to another family instead—one that has suddenly returned after decades of estrangement. In hopes of staking their claim, both families move into the mansion. As Vivian’s daughters race to piece together what happened in the last weeks of their mother’s life, disturbing visions and bizarre behaviors start to take hold of everyone in the house, forcing them to realize they are being haunted by something far more sinister and vengeful than their regrets. After so many years of silence, will the families finally confront the painful truth behind the house’s origins and the last, tragic summer they spent there—or will they cling to their secrets until it’s too late? Told in dual timelines, spanning three generations, and brimming with romance, betrayal, ambition, and sacrifice, The Manor of Dreams is a thrilling family gothic that examines the true cost of the American Dream—and what happens when the roots we set down in this country turn to rot.”

Noelle’s note: The aspect of this book that intrigued me the most was that it is told in dual timelines and spans over three generations. I am interested to see how this is done in the context of the book!

Chanelle Desamours

Young Adult, Mystery

“Sariyah Lee Bryant can hear what people need—tangible things, like a pencil, a hair tie, a phone charger—an ability only her family and her best friend, Malcolm, know the truth about. But when she fulfills a need for her friend Deja who vanishes shortly after, Sariyah is left wondering if her ability is more curse than gift. This isn’t the first time one of her friends has landed on the missing persons list, and she’s determined not to let her become yet another forgotten Black girl. Not trusting the police and media to do enough on their own, Sariyah and her friends work together to figure out what led to Deja’s disappearance. When Sariyah’s mother loses her job and her little brother faces complications with his sickle cell disease, managing her time, money, and emotions seems impossible. Desperate, Sariyah decides to hustle her need-sensing ability for cash—a choice that may not only lead her to Deja, but put her in the same danger Deja found herself in.”

Noelle’s note: The aspect of Sariyah being able to hear what people need is so fascinating to me. I am so excited to check this one out.

Taylor Jenkins Reid

Historical Fiction

“Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid’s best.”

Noelle’s note: I have read multiple books by Reid and she has never once failed to amaze me. I am so excited to fall in love with her once again due to this book.

V.E. Schwab

Fantasy, Fiction LGBT

“Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t.”

Noelle’s note: V.E. Schwabs storytelling is so fascinating. I am absolutely obsessed with the blurb of this novel and will 100% be reading.

Hannah Bonam-Young

Romance, Fiction

“High school sweethearts Sarah and Caleb Linwood have always been a sure thing. For the past seventeen years, they have had each other’s backs through all of life’s ups and downs. But Sarah has begun to wonder . . . who is she without her other half? When she decides to take on a project of her own, a fundraising gala in memory of her late mother, Sarah wants nothing more than to prove to herself—and to everyone else—that she doesn’t need Caleb’s help to succeed. She’s still her mother’s daughter after all, independent and capable. That is, until the event fails and Caleb uninvitedly steps in to save the day. The rift that follows unearths a decade of grievances and doubts. Are they truly the same people they were when they got married at nineteen? Are they supposed to be? In a desperate attempt to fix what they fear is breaking, Sarah and Caleb make the spontaneous decision to get out of their comfort zones and join a grueling hiking trip intended to guide couples through rough patches. What follows is a life-affirming comedy of errors as two nature-averse people fight their way out of the woods in order to find their way back to their roots.”

Noelle note: I am a sucker for a romance book. Over winter break, they were literally all I read. This book has a fun plot that can definitely help you out of a reading slump!

Stephen King

Horror, Thriller, Fiction

“The king of horror has returned — along with a few old friends. Holly Gibney is back to investigate a terrifying threat and serve as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back. Taut, immersive and chilling, this is one of King’s best.”

Noelle’s note: I will be honest, I do not read much horror, it’s just not my vibe. However, I immediately added this book to the list when I saw King’s name. Based on the plot alone, I just know this is a good book, you should definitely give it a read.

Emily Henry

Romance, Fiction

“An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know.”

Noelle’s note: If you enjoyed Beach Read by Henry, then you should be RUNNING to your local bookstore to be grabbing this book.

Grady Hendrix

Fiction, Horror

“Has a book ever totally changed your life? A group of teens at a home for pregnant girls face adversity, shame and more until a book of witchcraft changes everything for them. Triumphant and terrifying, you won’t put this one down.”

Noelle’s note: The idea of this book intrigued me so much it had me googling it the moment I read the title. I am SO excited to read this book.

Fredrik Backman

Fiction

“A moving tale about art and friendship, My Friends is a testament to love and the mysteries of life from the author of A Man Called Ove.”

Noelle’s note: This book seems like it will be such a timeless read. I can tell this will be the type of book that you really connect with and become attached to the characters (so be prepared to feel all the feelings).

Jennifer Finney Boylan

Memoir, LGBT

“Interrogating modern and relevant themes of gender and sexuality, Jennifer Finney Boylan’s writing is as fun as it is fascinating, as entertaining as it is educational. Above all else, it is packed with empathy and love.”

Noelle’s note: This book is told in a series of memoir essays, exploring the depths of gender. It is said to be a mix of storytelling, as well as being educational, which I love. I am so excited to dive into this read.

Ali Hazelwood

Romance, Sports

“Two college athletes, struggling to stay afloat with past traumas and outward expectations weighing them down, find comfort in each other — in more ways than one…”

Noelle’s note: I LOVE that there is a mix of sports and academia throughout this book! This book dives into mental health, which I am very interested to see how it is incorporated. Also… there is some spice 👀… will definitely be reading soon.

Ashley Winstead

Mystery, Thriller

“It’s the most famous crime in modern history. But only she knows the true story. After the unexpected death of her father, college student Jane Sharp longs for a distraction from her grief. She becomes obsessed with true crime, befriending armchair detectives who teach her how to hunt killers from afar. In this morbid internet underground, Jane finds friendship, purpose, and even glory… So when news of the shocking deaths of three college girls in Delphine, Idaho takes the world by storm, and sleuths everywhere race to solve the crimes, Jane and her friends are determined to beat them. But the case turns out to be stranger than anyone expected. Details don’t add up, the police are cagey, and there seems to be more media hype and internet theorizing than actual evidence. When Jane and her sleuths take a step closer, they find that every answer only begs more questions, and begin to suspect their killer may be smarter and more prolific than any they’ve faced before. Placing themselves in the center of the story starts to feel more and more like walking into a trap… Told one year after the astounding events that concluded the case and left the world reeling, when Jane has finally decided to break her silence about what really happened, she tells the true story of the Delphine Massacres. And what she has to confess will shock even the most seasoned true crime fans…”

Noelle’s note: The title of this book is what originally intrigued me the most. It feels almost like breaking the fourth wall, and I love it.

Rebecca Yarros

Romantasy

“The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros’ phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back.”

Noelle’s note: Sigh. Where do I begin? I could yap about this series for days. I finished this book recently and my Good Reads review was “I’m in shock I’m ill I need time to process.” PLEASE READ THIS SERIES IF YOU HAVEN’T OH MY GOODNESS. The end of Onyx Storm threw me for a loop and was not what I expected, so I’m still trying to fully understand everything. However, in general, I absolutely adore this series.

R.F. Kuang

Fantasy, Historical Fiction, Romance

“Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo.”

Noelle’s note: I love the mythology aspects of this book, as well as the dark academia feel. I know I will get swept away in its magic. Also… ENEMIES TO LOVERS!?!?!?!?!

Trang Thanh Tran

Young Adult, Horror, LGBT

“Gritty and gruesome, They Bloom at Night is a haunting story of trauma, identity, family and climate change. This is a terrifying ode to the monster stories that keep us up at night…”

Noelle’s note: Oh this book seems absolutely haunting. Based on some reviews, the book also dives into the aftermath of facing a traumatic event. I am so interested to find out more about this book!

John Green

Nonfiction, Science, Technology, History

“John Green, vanguard of Young Adult fiction, author of The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, and modern media renaissance man now brings his passion for healthcare reform to the page. This is the story of one young boy’s fight against a curable condition and the powerful biotech companies standing in the way of its eradication, told alongside scientific and societal insights into the disease.”

Noelle’s note: The Green brothers were of course a pivotal part of all of our childhood educations. I am intrigued by the concept of this novel and I am excited to read it. For those who love science and medicine, please check this out!

Nnedi Okorafor

Science Fiction

“A book about a book from a one-of-a-kind author. An ingenious blend of sci-fi and literary, this is a novel about what it means to be a storyteller. Okorafor’s brand-new tale will delight fans of George R. R. Martin’s wide-ranging imagination and Ursula K. Le Guin’s sharp worldbuilding.”

Noelle’s note: The title of this novel is what hooked me in. The story is told as a book-within-a-book. I am excited to get lost in the haunting and beautiful storytelling of this novel.

Jasmine Guillory

Romance, LGBT

“The author of The Wedding Date and By the Book is back with a red-hot romance that takes two women out of their comfort zones and into each other’s hearts. This is perfect for fans of Kennedy Ryan and Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers.”

Noelle’s note: OMG. THE. COVER. I love the flirtiness and tension that absolutely radiates from this book. I cannot wait to read it! I know this is going to be incredible.

Daisy Pearce

Mystery, Thriller, Horror

“A chilling page-turner following a child psychologist’s treatment on a troubled young girl and the shocking thread of inexplicable events that begin to unfold. This one will make you sleep with all the lights on.”

Noelle’s note: I read about two sentences of the blurb when I then threw myself at my phone and scrambled to open Goodreads to add it to my TBR (I apologize to everyone in the bookstore who thought I was insane). I am so intrigued by this book and will be reading it ASAP.

Rachel Gillig

Romantasy

“In a fairytale that’ll leave you in a trance, Rachel Gillig (One Dark Window) weaves together romance, magic and folklore into one dazzling story. This is perfect for fans of Naomi Novik and Ava Reid.”

Noelle’s note: I know this story will absolutely suck me in and enchant me. I want to read this SO bad.

Tahereh Mafi

Young Adult, Dystopian, Romance

“Romantic tension and edge-of-your-seat thrills, this is the return to the Shatter Me storyverse we’ve been salivating about.”

Noelle’s note: If you love the Shatter Me series, get ready for the next book of the series and prepare to fall in love all over again!

Imani Perry

Nonfiction, Historical

“Imani Perry studies the color blue in all its history and hues in this remarkable analysis. From West Africa to the American South, Black in Blues examines the color’s relation to Blackness and culture from the award-winning author of South to America.”

Noelle’s note: I was immediately intrigued by the information this book has to offer. This is such a fascinating topic that I honestly did not know much about, however I am so excited to read this book to learn more!

Jojo Moyes

Romance, Fiction

“Jojo Moyes is back with her signature heart and charm to remind us that family and love come in all different forms — especially the messy kind.”

Noelle’s note: As someone who absolutely loved Me Before You when I read it in middle school, I was so excited to see a new book from Jojo. I cannot wait to read this book and be charmed by her writing once more.

If you would like to see more books being released this year, check out the lists below!

Good Reads: Readers’ Most Anticipated Books of 2025

Barnes and Noble: The Most Anticipated Books of 2025

PEOPLE’s Most-Anticipated Books of 2025