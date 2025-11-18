This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Wednesday October 15th, the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in New York City. The show featured many familiar faces like the notorious Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and newer popular models like Alex Consani who only just started modeling for Victoria’s Secret in 2024. In addition, they also had new faces at this year’s show like influencer and comedian, Quenlin Blackwell, WNBA player Angel Reese, and Olympic gold medal gymnast, Suni Lee. Madison Beer started off the show by performing her songs “Bittersweet,” “Make You Mine,” (which is a personal favorite of mine, see what I did there?) and “Yes Baby.” Additionally, the group TWICE, Karol G, and Missy Elliot performed throughout the night adding to the beautiful show.

The show featured six different lines from the brand including “First Light,” “Bombshell,” “PINK Halftime,” “Hot Pursuit,” “Magic Hour,” and “Black Tie.” These lines all showcased different aspects like comfort, athletics, formal, and glamorous lingerie. The fashion show’s theme in itself this year can be debated by many because the show had a lot of different aesthetics and such, but in my opinion I would say it is diversity and inclusivity. That was not just seen in the lines and pieces that the models wore on the runway, but also in the models themselves walking. This was especially seen in the opening model, Jasmine Tookes, who was visibly pregnant in her gorgeous gold netted gown. She was the first visibly pregnant woman to open a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This is so monumental for the brand as for as long as the shows have been going on, there has always been a specific look that all the models had. This broke that stereotype that models have to look a certain way and continued to do so with the wide array of body types featured in this year’s show. It was truly an amazing thing to see as Victoria’s Secret really did publish themselves as a brand for everyone that can make anybody and everybody feel empowered and confident in their own skin.

The first ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place in New York City back in 1995. It was opened by model Stephanie Seymour and featured others like Beverly Peele and Veronica Webb. A lot of the pieces showcased were more classic and elegant for the time. The show was focused more on showcasing body suits, lingerie, and robes. With that the fashion show itself was way more intimate compared to the ones today as this was before the musical performances and elaborate wings were introduced. Over the years, musical performances started to get incorporated into the shows like with Justin Timberlake in 2006, Rhianna in 2012, Taylor Swift in 2013 and 2014, and many more. These performances helped elevate an already amazing show to something more. Additionally, the term “Angel” was introduced as a title for the models in 1997 with Tyra Banks and Stephanie Seymour being the first to wear the actual wings in the 1998 fashion show. That transformed Victoria’s Secret into what is considered an iconic title and feature of their brand today. The wings are now in every show and are all so different and unique depending on the theme. They can be anywhere from a small pair up to a huge, almost 40 pound pair.

There is so much history behind the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows and it’s crazy to see where it is today compared to 30 years ago. With that being said, this year’s show was truly great and I can’t wait to see next year’s show!