2025 Governor’s Ball Review and Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In July 2025 ,I had the pleasure of attending day one and two of the Governor’s Ball NYC. Prior to this, I have attended several concerts but this was my first festival experience. The headliner on the first night was Tyler, The Creator and the second night’s headliner was Olivia Rodrigo, both drawing in huge crowds. I was only a few feet away both nights without getting there too early or camping. This article discusses tips I have for music festivals like Gov Ball.

HYDRATE!

It is important to drink a lot of water before you go. I found it was easiest to drink a lot more water in the morning, while getting ready. You can bring an empty water into the festival and refill it, however, once you are in the crowd you cannot leave if you want your spot. So, I would bring a bigger water and refill it before you enter the stage areas.

They do throw water into the crowds, which I was lucky enough to receive both nights but not everyone around me did.

I also brought a pack of liquid IV to put into my water to get extra hydration.

It is important to make sure you drink a lot of water the day before too—one of the most uncomfortable feelings is being dehydrated in a huge crowd you cannot get out of.

TRANSPORTATION:

I took New Jersey Transit to New York Penn Station and from there, we took the subway to the field. This year, Gov Ball was at Corona Park Flushing Meadows, which was a stop on the subway. There was a short walk from the train to the festival.

CLOTHING:

Comfort is a must. Being in the heat for so long, surrounded by thousands of people, it is important to maintain comfort while still having a cute festival fit.

Shoes: do not wear those uncomfortable boots or high heels no matter how much you want to. My feet started to hurt in my most comfortable sneakers by the end of the night. My friend brought a big bag, and wore cowboy boots for photos and then put on sneakers when we went into the crowds.

I recommend wearing a sticky bra or pasties because of how hot it gets, especially in crowds, a normal bra might get too sweaty and uncomfortable.

FOOD:

The food there is okay, which is typical for a festival. It was a little overpriced but it was not too bad. The first day, I shared a pizza with my friend but the second day, we did not get any food at the festival. I prefer what we did the second day instead. We stopped at New York Penn Station and ate right before going on the subway, which saved us money and time waiting in line for food. Overall, it is up to you and whatever you feel is best but eating right before, and packing snacks if needed is probably the best way to go if you are eager to get a good spot in the crowd.

CROWDS:

I was in a crowded area for hours at a time. I normally do not like being crowded but in this situation, I honestly did not mind it. Everyone is different and everyone handles crowds differently. As long as you stay hydrated and eat well, it is not that bad.

Have a meeting spot with friends. In case you get separated if you go in a big or small group, I would plan a spot to meet after the last set you guys want to see, especially if phones die and you cannot reach them.

BAG ESSENTIALS:

Some security is strict and might take some of these items, but I would pack them just in case. You can also wrap items (like spray deodorant, they took my friend’s the first day) in a towel, and they did not take out my friend’s blanket to look in her bag both days. Spray deodorant Liquid IV Packs, or anything with electrolytes Oil sheets/powder Chapstick Bandaids Portable charger Sunscreen Portable fan Snacks (protein bar is the most efficient way to stay full fast)



I definitely look forward to attending more festivals and hopefully returning to Gov Ball in 2026! I hope these tips help, stay safe!