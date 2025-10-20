2025 Emmys: The Women Who Won The Red Carpet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Although The Emmys is basically about television, honestly, the real show unfolds before the awards even start. From glam to minimalist chic, the women of the 2025 Emmys already won the red carpet with their own touch of confidence, individuality, and elegance. Whether they wore vibrant hues or soft tones, they each reminded us of why fashion is so exciting. Here is a rundown of my favorite looks from the night (not in any particular order):

Selena Gomez

The newlywed, Selena Gomez, made a bold step with her Louis Vuitton gown. The scarlet red halter neck fitted perfectly on her, and the small train added for a more dramatic look. The Tiffany & Co. jewels and Santoni Virna sandals were a gorgeous addition, adding just the right amount of sparkle. It wasn’t just the outfit that glowed, but Gomez carried it with confidence, power and poise, proving that sometimes less is truly more.

Scarlett Johansson

Instead of going dramatic or sparkly, Scarlett Johansson wore a stunning butter yellow strapless Prada gown. The pastel shade was a refreshing change from all of the blacks and reds, and the accessories and makeup followed the sleek, simple, but absolutely gorgeous look. This is definitely great inspiration for a spring or summertime wedding guest, radiating bright, fresh, and elegant energy.

Lucy Walsh

Another strapless gown, worn by Lucy Walsh, gave off timeless energy. She brought back a mix of the old-Hollywood era with modern minimalism in her champagne colored silk gown. The strapless cut and silver jewelry were a lovely touch, making her look both modern and vintage all at the same time.

Lisa

Blackpink singer and White Lotus star, Lisa, shined in a vibrant pink Lever Couture gown. The dreamy color and flowy material reminded me of Wicked’s Glinda, or something straight out of a Barbie princess movie. She added to the monochromic look with beautiful Bulgari jewelry, complemented with pink Christian Louboutin heels to match.

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon kept it minimalist and elegant in her icy blue Chanel gown. The soft color matched her calm and confident presence, and the beautiful flower detailing made her look effortlessly chic and elegant. She showed how simple choices can still leave a lasting impression.

Alexis Bledel

Gilmore Girls star, Alexis Bledel, shined in a shimmering silver gown that perfectly matched her ethereal quality. The sequins and beading caught the light beautifully, and the subtle structure kept the look elegant and timeless. She paired it with beautiful drop earrings, and even chose to not wear a necklace to highlight the classy strapless neckline.

The 2025 Emmys red carpet wasn’t just about style, but expressing individuality. From Selena’s bold red statement to Alexis’s silver shimmer, these women showed that elegance is not just what you are wearing, but how you wear it too, which will truly make you shine more than the glitter on the dress.