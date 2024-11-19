Decoding Your Coffee Order: A Breakdown of the Brews

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coffee shop lingo can feel impossible to get the hang of, especially since every chain or shop functions with its own rules. Grande vs medium, breve vs half and half, etc. With the mix of languages and Americanization of coffee, it’s very understandable to feel overwhelmed. As a small town coffee shop barista, I am confident I could make drinks in my sleep at this point, but there are a majority of people out there who only ever drink regular drip coffee. Part of being a good barista is helping customers pick the best drink for their taste. Whether you prefer light or dark, sweet or black, dairy vs non-dairy, there is something out there for everyone. It just might take a few tries. Here are breakdowns of popular drink styles, so next time you order you can be confident that you enjoy what you’re purchasing.

Iced latte

shots of espresso with milk

Every coffee chain or shop is different so if you are particular about the number of shots/caffeine then ask the barista what their size-shot ratio is.

Lattes do not come sweetened unless you ask for sugar or a flavor pump.

Proportion of dairy to espresso is about 80-20.

Default milk is whole milk but it can easily be made with whatever the shop or chain offers.

Hot latte

shots of espresso with steamed latte milk

Every coffee chain or shop is different so if you are particular about the number of shots/caffeine then ask the barista what their size-shot ratio is.

Lattes do not come sweetened unless you ask for sugar or a flavor pump.

Steamed latte milk is different from cappuccino milk. Latte milk is much less frothy (aerated) but still has a slight froth on the top. It’s important to note that not all milks will steam the same. For example almond milk and skim milk will never froth the same as whole or oat milk.



Macchiato (starbucks style)

Shots of espresso with milk done “Upside down”

Traditionally, “macchiato” means a very different drink. However, American companies like Starbucks have popularized it as a reverse latte drink.

An iced or hot latte but put together in reverse order with the milk and syrup on the bottom and espresso on the top. If there is a drizzle, that is added before the espresso as well.

The “Starbucks Caramel Macchiato” is actually a vanilla latte with caramel drizzle on the cup.

americano

hot or cold water with shots of espresso

A latte but made with water.

Starbucks does two shots per cup no matter the size, however other shops increase the shots as the ounces of water grow.

Flavored syrups and splashes of milk can be added, but the base will still be water.

Red eye

hot or iced coffee with a shot/shots of espresso

Every coffee chain or shop is different with the number of shots per size they add to a red eye. If the caffeine or taste is particularly important to you, talk to your barista.

Room for cream or milk can be requested, if not it is served black.

COld brew

Liquid made from Steeped beans in cold water

Characterized by a deep taste and high caffeine.

Although it can look similar to iced coffee, don’t be fooled, the caffeine content is about double.

Popular versions of cold brew include sweet cream cold brew and cold brew topped with cold foam.

Macchiato (Cafe style)

2 shots of espresso with about a teaspoon of milk froth

Very strong and for more advanced coffee drinkers who prefer the taste of a fresh espresso lightened with just the smallest amount of dairy

It only fills about a ¼ of a small 12 oz cup.

Cortado

shots of espresso with equal amount of steamed latte milk

Traditionally served in a shot glass filled to the top, so if in a to-go cup, it would be about up to the halfway of a small 12 oz cup.

Strong but a good introduction to the stronger side of espresso especially if it is sweetened well.

50/50 espresso to milk

flat white

shots of espresso with a larger proportion of steamed latte milk

It contains more milk than a cortado.

It would fill about half a 12 oz cup.

About 65/35 espresso to milk

Chai latte

chai tea (leaves or concentrate) mixed with milk/steamed milk

Chai does not have any shots of espresso and very minimal caffeine so if you need that extra kick then make it a dirty chai by adding shots.

Can be made hot or iced with any available milks or flavors.

If made with concentrate it is 50/50 chai to milk.

It is important to remember that all chains and shops across the country are different, especially across corporate stores. If you have questions, don’t be afraid to ask or even do a quick google search. Maybe skip the drive-thru and go inside for a minute so you aren’t as pressured. And most importantly, support small business coffee shops!