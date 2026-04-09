12 Underrated Artists You Must Listen To!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I feel like I’m just replaying the same songs and artists everyday. Whether it is the walk to class, getting ready in the morning, or while in the shower, I always turn to the same few singers. Over the years I have made it my mission to find underrated, lesser known artists to listen to and I have found some of my favorites. To save you the time of scrolling through Spotify or TikTok looking for something new, here is a list of twelve of my favorite underrated artists with 3 million or less monthly listeners (from most to least popular).

Ruel

As a longtime Ruel fan since 2019, he is always a constant on my playlists. I saw him in concert in 2023 and it was genuinely such a great night. At twenty-three years old, he has three albums, with his song “Painkiller” receiving over 341 million streams. While it is a large amount, Ruel is actually more popular in Australia and other countries compared to the US, as he was raised in Sydney. He was able to make a name for himself at a young age as he started making music in 2017. His songs are emotional and deep, but can also be a more fun pop sound. “Not Thinkin’ Bout You” is my favorite song, which is a total must listen to!

Del Water Gap

Thirty-two year old Holden, more commonly known as Del Water Gap, has been making music since 2015. With four albums and “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” boasting over 180 million listens, he has started to gain attention over time. On Niall Horan’s most recent tour Del Water Gap was the opener, creating a new wave of fans. I randomly came across him on a Spotify generated indie playlist, falling in love with his songs “Hurting Kind” and “Perfume” a few years ago. His music is definitely more on the sad side; perfect when you’re in your feels or need a new add to your breakup playlist.

Audrey Hobert

Perfect for fans of Chappel Roan or Addison Rae, Audrey Hobert has energetic but unique music that all girls can relate to. With her hit song “Sue me,” she speaks to those who yearn and who just want to be loved. Her quirky stage presence and style are refreshing to see in a stale, media trained Hollywood. I was able to buy tickets to her upcoming tour and I am so excited to scream “Sue me” live with my friends. Her album Who’s the Clown? is her only music out currently, making it easy to learn her discography to start supporting and become a fan!

Inhaler

Inhaler is an Irish rock band composed of four members: Elijah Hewson, Bobby Keating, Josh Jenkinson, and Ryan McMahon. Their unique group name is a nod to frontman Hewson, who grew up with asthma. I found them in 2023 when I came across a TikTok of them on tour. Curious as to who they were, I followed them on Spotify and fell in love with their sound. In my opinion, no one is doing what they are in the current industry. With three albums, they stick to their rock and alternative sound, making for energetic and genuinely unique music. If you are a fan of older, more classic bands like The Strokes and The Smiths, Inhaler is the best modern alternative. I recommend their album It Won’t Always Be Like This; genuinely not a single song is a skip!

Sarah Kinsley

I stumbled upon Sarah Kinsley when I asked my Alexa to play indie music one night a few years ago. Her song “The King” played and I knew I had to add it to my playlist. Her music is soft but melodic, full of different emotions and strong passion. She is perfect for Laufey fans as they similarly have emotional and soulful sounding songs. She has one album, but has been making music since 2019, with other singles and EPs making up the rest of her discography. She has an upcoming tour and I would do anything to hear my favorite song “Lovegod” live!

Aidan Bissett

Aidan Bissett is the quintessential pop indie artist. He has fun, poppy energetic music, but also some slower songs that will become new additions to your late night playlists. His music is truly perfect for fans of Wallows, with similarities to the classic indie bedroom pop sound. He is another artist I found through TikTok when I came across his song “More Than Friends” in 2022. He has been making music since 2020, with his debut album coming out last year. His song “ricochet” has become a constant in my rotation recently.

Wasia Project

Sibling duo Will Gao and Olivia Hardy make sad, soft music under the name Wasia Project. Gao, more commonly recognized for his role of Tao on the show Heartstopper, has been making music with Hardy since 2019. With only an EP and a few singles, they are a band that is easy to become a fan of. Their music is perfect for study sessions and late night overthinking about your crush. Having to pinpoint my favorite song by them is a hard pick, but I love “My Lover Is Sleeping” as well as “impossible.” If you like more upbeat music, listen to their song “Misfit Biscuit.” It is a fun and entertaining song that you cannot help but sing along to.

THE DRIVER ERA

This sibling duo, Ross and Rocky Lynch, are the faces of the band THE DRIVER ERA. Even during his acting career, Ross Lynch has been releasing music with his brother since 2018. I was genuinely shocked to see they were not more popular due to Ross Lynch’s star power. They have a unique sound, making it hard to pin down their genre, but I would say they are close to pop alternative. I saw them in concert last year and it was genuinely one of my favorites; I definitely would see them again. They put on a fun, energetic show that my friends and I danced to all night long. I love their album X, with my favorite song off of it being “Nobody Knows.”

Kevian Kraemer

Fellow New Jersey native Kevian Kraemer has quickly become one of my favorite artists over the years. I discovered him on TikTok in 2022, where he covered songs with his guitar in his bedroom. I went to his Spotify page and added his song “Sweater” to my playlist, becoming one of my most played that year. His music describes the teenage and young adult experience, from first loves to breakups to friendship problems. It feels like we have grown up together, which in a way we kind of did, as we graduated high school in the same year and he just turned twenty! I saw him in concert twice and met him after one of the shows. He is down to earth and genuine, just honestly having a passion for making music. I like all of his songs, but my favorites are “Buddy” and “wannabe!”

Jackson Laird

Jackson Laird makes perfect music for a late night summer drive or a playlist about your new crush. I came across him on TikTok in 2024 promoting his song “Microdose.” I loved his classic indie sound with a slight R&B inspiration. He is perfect for fans of Harry Styles, especially since his newest release confused many Harries. They thought Laird’s song was a leak of a new track on Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally! He is young and fun, using his social media platforms to share his music and summon the One Direction fandom to start listening to him. Become a fan before everyone else and listen to “Backseat” and “Love Arcade!”

Sam MacPherson

From Asbury Park, New Jersey, Sam MacPherson makes sad, emotional music that will make you tear up. I first heard his songs when he opened for Ruel on his 2023 tour. After that day, I knew he would become the newest addition to my playlists. When I need a good cry or am doing homework on a rainy day, his EP Powerlines has become a staple. His soulful sound is perfect for fans of Lizzy McAlpine or Phoebe Bridgers. He often plays shows in Asbury Park, usually for cheap prices too. I hope to go one day and hear his songs live again.

Cody Jon

Cody Jon is a feel good pop artist that will make you dance and sing along. He is bringing back the 2000s pop nostalgia that we are all looking for. He is not only a singer, but a dancer as well. He is often posting his dance videos online and even performs in his own music videos. He is truly relatable as he uses his social media for more than just promotion. I discovered his song “STAGEFRIGHT” in 2023. I loved it so much that it was my fifth most listened to song that year. His music is perfect for a bright sunny day or when you want to dance around your bedroom. I also highly recommend his song “flowergirl” and the whole EP that song is on, untied shoes.