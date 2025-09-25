10 Fall Bag Essentials

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Fall is finally here—grab your latte and let’s talk! As someone who lives for cozy vibes I make sure to carry all the essentials to have a perfectly packed bag that matches that warm energy for the fall semester. I am here to give you a list of items I always have with me during this season. Trust me, you’ll want to add these into your survival college kit.

1. Mini Warm Vanilla Sugar Lotion (Bath & Body Works)

Who doesn’t want to smell like a good vanilla bean frappe on a chilly day and also keep their skin soft. I have been in search of the best scented lotions and hand creams, nothing compares to Bath & Body Works. It has been a life changer. Their mini lotions are enough to toss in my bag ready to go and hydrate my skin without making me break out as someone with acne-prone sensitive skin.

2. Summer Fridays Lip Balm in Brown Sugar/Iced Coffee

If you despise sticky lip glosses (like I do) you’re going to want to get your hands on these lip balms. These two scents are fall coded, smelling delicious while hydrating your lips all day long. I love the tint in these along with the brown sugar spice vibe. On the other hand, it has been trending on TikTok to add lip charms onto your lip balms (specifically this brand) which is very convenient for people who love arts and crafts!

3. Warm Vanilla Sugar Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is a necessity, however this specific hand sanitizer also moisturizes your hands making sure they don’t strip your skin that causes irritation and dryness. Bath and Body Works has a wide range of fall-scented options, but this one stands out because its scent will make you feel relaxed and keep your hands smelling good. It’s practical, plus the travel size bottles make it convenient to clip onto your bag or toss it inside your school bag.

4. Sol de Janeiro Mini Cheirosa 62 Perfume

This soft and sweet pistachio fragrance is the perfect seasonal scent. I love this mini version because I can carry it with me at all times without taking up space which is ideal for carrying in your bag. Throughout the day you will smell irresistible! Fun fact this brand has been my go to since you can spray this on your hair and body.

5. Mini Coach Wallet

You can’t go anywhere without your wallet that carries your student ID and drivers license! My current wallet is the mini cherries Coach wallet. It’s super convenient, the perfect size to just slip into your bag. Not only is this an adorable accessory, but a wallet everyone should get since Coach has a variety of styles. You only live once right? Add it to your cart immediately.

6. Headphones (Picun)

During study sessions a good pair of headphones to cancel out noise is a necessity, plus it adds as the perfect accessory to any outfit. I said Picun because it is a budget friendly pair of headphones for college students with a variety of colors and very much noise cancelling. I carry them with me everywhere I go. I enjoy wearing headphones that feel comfortable on my ears, especially as someone who wears glasses.

7. Black Hair Clip

When you’re running late to class or just want to have a quick hairstyle that takes no more than one minute, a black hair clip is your best friend. It keeps you hair out of your face while you’re sipping that pumpkin spice latte. It is the perfect effortless way to pull your hair back on a windy fall afternoon.

8. Cloudlight Morphe Setting Powder

Campus air can be rough, between the heat and wind your skin can feel dry. This can cause your makeup to either dry or melt into your skin depending on the environment. However, Morphes Cloud Light Setting Powder is a fall bag essential because it is a light weight powder, never cakey, and as someone with acne-prone sensitive skin it keeps your makeup intact without making you break out. Your stress and worries about breakouts throughout your day will never be an issue while having this product at hand.

9. Revlon Rum Raisin Shine Balm

This shine balm is the definition of fall-coded. This shade is my go to for the fall because it is the perfect lip color for halloween festivities and late-night pictures with your friends. On top of that, if you are someone who hates sticky lip products such as myself, the formula of this balm is moisturizing, non-sticky, and tinted. If there is one thing I need in my bag, it’s the tinted rum raisin lippie, and you’ll want to toss it in your bag this fall too.

10. Sunglasses

Although summer is gone, the sun is still strong regardless of the climate conditions, and fall is unpredictable. Whether you’re walking to your campus cafe or walking to class, a pair of sunglasses is the ultimate effortless accessory to any outfit while protecting your eyes. That is why it is important to carry a pair of sunglasses in your bag no matter if you’re wearing a hoodie or dressed up, they’ll keep you looking put together while feeling cozy.