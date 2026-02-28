You don’t need more stuff

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

No, you do not need 100 skincare products. No, you do not have to hop on every fashion trend. And no, you do not need shopping sprees every week. Overconsumption is buying more than you actually need, yet it has become so normalized that it often feels unavoidable. Society constantly pushes the idea that more is better, that spending more money, owning more items, and doing more at all times is the key to happiness.

Overconsumption affects more than just your bank account; it slowly shapes the way you think and live. Even the most basic routines, like getting ready in the morning, are no longer simple. Social media like TikTok and Instagram promote highly curated lifestyles filled with endless products, steps, and “must-haves.” Suddenly, a five-minute routine feels lazy, and anything less than perfection feels like failure. This constant exposure creates unrealistic standards and convinces people that they are always lacking something.

So why is overconsumption so normalized? The simple answer is that companies profit when consumers feel insecure, incomplete, or behind. Advertisements are designed to make people believe that buying a product will make them happier, more confident, or more successful. Owning the right clothes, skincare, or technology becomes a way to signal worth, even when those items bring only temporary satisfaction.

The environmental and social consequences of this mindset are serious. Overconsumption fuels mass production, leading to excessive waste and pollution. Many of the products people buy impulsively end up unused or thrown away, contributing to overflowing landfills. The fast fashion industry produces 92 million tonnes of waste annually. At the same time, fast production often relies on underpaid labor, meaning that convenience for consumers comes at a human cost.

Overconsumption also takes a toll on mental health. Constant comparison, financial stress, and the pressure to keep up can lead to anxiety and burnout. When happiness is built around buying things, fulfillment never lasts.

Over time, a person’s sense of self becomes tied to what they own rather than who they are. Learning to consume more mindfully challenges this cycle and reminds us that we do not need more stuff to be enough.