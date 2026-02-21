“Wuthering Heights” Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The new “Wuthering Heights” has stirred up some conversations. Directed by Emerald Fennell, with Hit Stars like Jacob Elordi, and Margot Robbie, it is one of the most anticipated movies of the YEAR! Now, as most know, this movie is based on ‘Wuthering Heights’ by Emily Brontë. Let me just say, this book is one of my favorites. It’s a novel about obsession, toxicity, and tragedy.

The main characters, Catherine and Heathcliff, have a history that spans decades. But this history began when Catherine’s father took in Heathcliff, a dark-skinned, poor boy. He’s beaten, tormented, and condescended by the white nobles around him. It’s what causes this anger and bitterness that this character is known for having. That sounds pretty essential to the character!! Not this new movie! Heathcliff is played by Jacob Elordi, a white man. So, we don’t understand the full context of why Heathcliff is so unhinged, where this anger comes from.

Fennell stated that this version is what she remembered reading as a 14-year-old. I guess she couldn’t do a reread before directing this movie. That was just my hesitation going into this.

After watching this movie, I can confidently say that I’m glad Emily Brontë is not alive to see how her book was adapted. In all honesty, if this wasn’t supposed to be an adaptation of the book, I’d like it much more. But unfortunately is an adaptation, which leads me here.

In the book, there’s a character named Isabella. She’s Edgar Linton’s sister and Catherine’s Sister-in-law. She ends up marrying Heathcliff. She fell in love with him. In the book, she was tormented by him. She was abused, used to get revenge, and ended up running away from him.

In the movie, she’s sex-crazed and gets on all fours and barks like a dog while being collared by Heathcliff. This movie took every single profound thought and threw it out for it to be easy to digest.

This book was quite literally shaved down to bits and pieces, appealing to the mass media. To do that, this movie becomes overtly sexual, simple in concept, and purely aesthetic.

Don’t get me wrong, the soundtrack is good, and the cinematography is beautiful. But this isn’t ‘Wuthering Heights’.

Every time this movie is called that, I feel Emily Brontë roll over in her grave.