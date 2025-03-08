Women’s sports are cool and you’re cool if you support the girlies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Sports have always been more than just games; they are a movement. To watch women’s sports is to engage with something deeper than competition – it is to witness resilience and redefine the boundaries of what is possible. Every game, every record broken, and every boundary pushed tells a deeper story of determination and empowerment.

Shattering records

Whether it’s Katie Ledecky breaking world records for swimming or Caitlin Clark revolutionizing women’s basketball, these athletes are proving their skills on the biggest stages. Their performances are not just impressive; they are historic. Women in sports are not asking for recognition, they are earning it with every moment of brilliance.

role models for the next generation

When young children see women excelling in sports, they know what’s possible. Role models like Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and Alex Morgan inspire the next generation to chase their dreams. A little girl watching a WNBA game might realize that she too, can play professional basketball one day. Representation in sports matters because it plants seeds of ambition in young minds. Seeing athletes who look like them succeed helps young girls develop confidence in their abilities. It reinforces the idea that hard work and talent – not gender – determine success.

The battle for equality in media coverage and support

Despite the talent and passion, women’s sports still do not get the same media coverage, sponsorships and funding as men’s sports as stated by Katie Lever, a writer for “Global Sports Matters”. The lack of coverage isn’t because these games aren’t good, it’s because they are a result of systemic barriers that limit opportunities. These games are just as intensive and competitive, but they aren’t given the same stage to shine. It isn’t an even playing field, and it never has been.

The power of support

The key to increasing engagement is to maintain the momentum women’s sports have gained. The audience is there, and so is the talent. The next time a women’s game is on, don’t skip it! Your support matters, not just for today’s athletes, but for all the little girls who have dreams of making it to the big leagues. Every ticket bought, every game watched, and every voice that speaks up helps push women’s sports further into the spotlight where they belong.