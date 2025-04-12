The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is just around the corner, and fans around the country are eagerly waiting to see where their favorite college stars will land. Whether you’re a diehard WNBA fan or just curious about how the draft works, this article will break down the WNBA process and the players people are watching for this year.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is on Monday, April 14, 2025, and will be broadcast live on ESPN. The basic rule of the WNBA is that there are three rounds, with each round usually having twelve picks. This order is based on the reverse order of the standings from the last seasons, with the exception of the first four picks of the first round, which the Draft Lottery picks. In addition to this, draft picks can be traded and continue to be traded until the day before the draft.

For more information about how the WNBA draft order is determined, you can check out the WNBA page or this Sports Illustrated article that explains the process well. This year, there are three rounds, with twelve in the first round and thirteen picks in the second two rounds. The shortage of picks in the first round is due to the Las Vegas Aces, who had to give up their first-round pick after violating league rules.

Now, for a little information about this year’s draft. The first ten picks in the first round are as follows:

Dallas Wings Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Washington Mystics Golden State Valkyries Washington Mystics Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky

The Dallas Wings won the draft lottery and received the first pick, which sets them up to draft the top prospect. While the last WNBA draft was exciting with the top pick of Caitlin Clark, this year is just as exciting, if not more so, especially for Dallas sports fans. Even if you don’t watch basketball, chances are you know who Paige Bueckers is. She is a point guard who spent her college career at UConn and just won the NCAA Women’s National Championship with her team on Sunday, April 6th, with a final score of 82 (Uconn) – 59 (SC). ESPN displays that her stats speak for themselves, averaging 18.7 points and shooting 41.6% from behind the arc. She is also number 1 in scoring average (19.8 per game) and number three in career points (2,439) for Uconn. Since she is the first-round projected pick, chances are she will be drafted to the Dallas Wings. People who live in Dallas and are fans of women’s basketball are especially eager to watch next season. I have been watching Paige play for UConn for years and can’t wait to see her on the court in my hometown!

Here are a few other top prospects who are projected to be drafted early, as predicted by CBS Sports:

Dominique Malonga (center) – Seattle Storm

Sonia Citron (shooting guard) – Washington Mystics

Kiki Iriafen (power forward) – Washington Mystics

Justė Jocytė (guard) – Golden State Valkyries

Shyanne Sellers (guard) – Washington Mystics

This year’s draft is exciting and marks the beginning of a new era for the WNBA, not just for stars like Paige Bueckers but also for the new WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries. So, if you’re a basketball fan or just want to see if the predictions are correct, the 2025 WNBA draft is something you don’t want to miss!