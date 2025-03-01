Why Every Book Is Political (Even The Ones That Pretend Not To Be)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a widespread belief in the literary world that books are meant to escape into, that they are a way for readers to ignore the struggles of their own life and lose themselves in the issues of another for a few hours every day. What many fail to realize, however, is that the struggles we see around us and the issues we are reading about are often interconnected in more ways than one. When I say that every book is political, I am not talking about just the government or elections; I am also talking about power, relationships, and how we navigate society. Writing itself, choosing what to say and how to say it, is a political decision. Even avoiding direct political commentary reflects a stance, one that certain issues or voices are not worth addressing. Books, from their first page to their last, are constantly engaging with these ideas, and as readers, all we have to do is read between the lines.

HISTORICAL CONTEXT

When a book is written, the political landscape tends to influence its themes, characters, and overall narrative. A book that is written during a period of war or civil unrest is likely to engage with issues of power, justice, and human rights, even if it doesn’t directly address these issues.

One popular example is Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. Written during the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, this novel is deeply influenced by the social and racial tensions of the 1930s South, a time when racism and segregation were rampant. However, its the books that don’t directly address issues like this that tend to fly under the radar.

Let’s take a look at The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins, for example. The book was written and released during the Iraq War. One of the central themes of The Hunger Games is the commercialization of violence. The Games themselves are a televised spectacle where children are forced to fight to the death, which is treated as entertainment rather than the cruelty it truly is. This mirrors how, in the 2000s, the media increasingly framed wars in the Iraq War as something distant through the lens of entertainment, such as the prevalence of war coverage in news media and reality-based military shows. The war became something that people consumed passively through their phones and televisions, without necessarily confronting the full human cost. Much of this might not have been a reader’s first thought while reading this book, but ignorance of these ideas and connections doesn’t mean they aren’t there, hiding behind metaphors and symbolism.

THE POLITICS IN ROMANCE

Now let’s examine a genre that has grown quite a bit since the birth of TikTok, specifically, “BookTok”. Romance novels, often considered lighthearted and purely escapist, are far from politically neutral. The relationships in them almost always involve some sort of struggle that can be connected to a social issue.

A great example of this is Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen. Behind the marriages and elopements is a critique of social hierarchies and the pressure placed on women to become a wife rather than a person of their own. Mr. Darcy represents the pride of the upper class and the prejudice they have towards the lower classes. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s mother’s insistence on her daughters finding a husband represents the fact that in society’s eyes, it is impossible for a woman to become something on her own. However, towards the end of the book, we see a shift in these rigid structures. Mr. Darcy overcomes his prejudice towards Lizzie’s family and in fact saves them from ruin, while Lizzie chooses to marry a man that she loves without having to become someone she isn’t. These pivotal moments in the book demonstrate that while the aforementioned mindsets are deeply ingrained into society, they can be overcome, especially by love.

Even modern romance novels reflect issues of our time. Take The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, for instance. While many readers tend to focus on the fact that it has a fake dating trope or the theory that it began as a Kylo Ren and Rey contemporary fanfiction, the book also tackles many hurdles women face in academic fields, particularly ones dominated by men. The protagonist, Olive, deals with sexism, imposter syndrome, and power imbalances, issues that women in STEM are all too familiar with. Even Bridgerton, while known for its steamy, tension-filled romance, engages with issues of gender, race, and social structures.

Even romance books that are considered just “fluff” challenge some sort of political problem, whether its gender roles, racial dynamics or the pressures placed on women. Viewing them as a genre void of any politics ignores the ways in which they actively mirror the world around us and the realities we are surrounded by.

NO SUCH THING AS APOLITICAL BOOKS

Well, what if a book is so far from reality that our world can’t even relate to it? This must mean it can’t be political, right? Wrong. Though these books’ magical worlds are completely different from our mortal one, the conflicts and themes in them are often the most relatable to our world.

Take The Lord of the Rings, by J.R.R. Tolkien, for example. While set in a fantastical world of elves, orcs, and wizards, the series explores themes of power, corruption, war, and the resilience of ordinary people, issues deeply relevant to our own history and politics. Tolkien, a World War I veteran, was influenced by his experiences of war, and his story reflects concerns about authoritarianism and the destruction of nature.

Similarly, Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling may be about witches and wizards, but at its core, it deals with prejudice, oppression, and resistance against corrupt systems. The “pure-blood” ideology in the series mirrors real-world discrimination, while the Ministry of Magic’s failures highlight the dangers of government control and media manipulation.

Even Star Wars, though often classified as sci-fi/fantasy, is deeply political. The battle between the Rebel Alliance and the Empire reflects real-world struggles against tyranny and dictatorship. George Lucas himself has stated that the original trilogy was influenced by historical events such as the Vietnam War and the rise of fascism.

OUR RESPONSIBILITY AS READERS AND WRITERS

What does this mean for us, as readers and writers? Well, it’s simple. We must stop simply reading the lines on the pages. Look into the margins and between the lines and even past the last page to do your own research. If you sympathize with Katniss’ revolution in The Hunger Games, empathize with the real-life revolutions unfolding around us. If you admire Lizzie Bennet’s defiance of societal expectations, find ways to support the ongoing struggles for gender equality today. If you admire Frodo Baggins’ determination in The Lord of the Rings, recognize the ongoing battles for environmental preservation and the fight against corporate greed.

Keep reading for fun and to escape your day to day life, but don’t allow the messages within these books to go unseen and unheard. The beauty of books doesn’t just lie within their ability to entertain but in their potential to change mindsets and even lives.