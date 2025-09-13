Why Capris Are The Best Summer & Fall Fashion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My newfound love for capris first started with a probing dilemma. As a thick Texas girl, summertime can easily become your enemy. Shorts and skirts make your thighs chafe, and denim jeans are a heavy material that activates, like, all of your sweat glands. So, where does that leave you? Confused, tired, depressed, and sweaty ASF!

I used to be the world’s greatest fan of miniskirts. As a Y2K lover, it was a no-brainer— I stayed adorned in the hottest and tiniest colorful minis. But, I also spent a lot of time having to pull them down and adjust myself constantly on my walks to class. I prioritized fashion over comfort and while I looked oh, so adorbs, I wasted chunks of mental energy on my appearance.

Next, we have denim jeans. Honestly, maybe a controversial opinion, but I haven’t been the biggest fan of jeans. I think most retailers push out boring and uninspired designs that don’t target my creative spark. Mainstream fashion might just be a little too “clean girl” for me.

And so, while jeans are a staple item for most girls’ closets, no doubt, I think it can be limiting in maximalist expression. Ok, so what about denim shorts? Jorts? Not my thing! In fact, I had a pair in my Depop cart, and both my friend and I looked at each other like, “What is Candace doing wearing jorts?” Doesn’t make much sense.

Overall, my opinion has changed now as I’ve been exposed to more fun and funky styles of jeans, but I’m still a little reserved about the idea.

Now, let’s get into the fun of capris. As I’ve grown a bit older (yay 20!) I now believe fashion must meet comfort. Capris does the physical job of being anti-chafe while not being too stifling to wear in the Texas sun. Plus, the recent trend has created so many cool designs like polka dots and red gingham. They’re also versatile for the scene. I can go professional and business-ready with my black capris, or I can give off whimsical New Yorker. The flexibility of the shape allows for so much creativity that I truly appreciate.

Let’s get into how they’re also timeless. Capri trousers hit the market in 1948, created by a German designer, Sonja de Lennart, who released the “Capris Collection,” inspired by the Italian island Capri. The feminine silhouette became a hit in the 50’s and 60’s, when popular actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wore them in their films, on television, and in their daily lives. Then, when First Lady Jackie Kennedy wore them, the style of capris only elevated from there.

As fashion is cyclical, we’re seeing the capris come back in full force and be reinvented in a Gen-Z style. One styling tip I have for capris is making sure the shoes complement the look. Mary Janes, flats, and wedges are a great fit because they play on the femininity of capris and add a classic, elegant touch. Sneakers are cute as well if you’re going for a sporty look.

Another styling tip is pairing capris with a top that has an interesting neckline: V-line, plunge, square, or halter. Playing with different structures in the same outfit adds a fun element to the look, as well as creating some edge. We can always go from cool to cunt.

Speaking of cool, capris are a great balance for the summer and fall. You’re covered up, but you’re still in a breathable fabric– It’s like shorts, but better.

Overall, I think capris are the perfect fashion trend happening right now, and they will continue being a staple in my closet.

Signed, Fashionista! xo