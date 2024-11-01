WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SCARY MOVIE?A LIST OF MY TOP 3 HORROR PICKS FOR THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for the perfect movie to set the Halloween mood? Whether you’re just looking for a scare or are a die-hard horror movie fan, here are some movies that aren’t just your average Scream or Halloween movies that you should check out to give you a chill for this spooky month.

the craft

If you don’t like slasher films but are into the occult, you should watch this movie. This movie gives the witchy vibes that every girl looks for in a horror film. This movie is about four teenage girls who create a coven and use witchcraft to improve their looks and overall life. However, they begin to grow power-hungry and eventually turn against each other. The protagonist, Sarah, has to figure out how to use her abilities to stop her so-called friends from their power-mad behavior. I recommend this movie for those who don’t enjoy movies with blood, but it also gives the suspense that any film needs to keep you on your toes for what’s next.

The FINAL DESTINATION

“Death doesn’t like to be cheated.” – Clear Rivers.

And it doesn’t, as in this movie, death itself is an entity that terrorizes the lives of teens who are onboarding a plane for a school trip to Paris; however, our protagonist, Alex Browning, has a vision of the death of his classmates. However, in an attempt to stop this tragedy from happening, he later learns that he and his classmates were destined to die in that airplane accident and that death will come for them eventually. I recommend this movie if you are looking for something that would keep you on the edge of your seat; however, if you are an individual who does not like blood, I do not recommend this movie as the premise of the movie is mainly the creative deaths each character has and has a bit of gore.

Saw 3

Wanna play a game? Well, if you know your limits and are not afraid of a movie that is known for its gore and horrific death scenes, then this is the movie for you. As an avid fan of the SAW franchise, I recommend SAW 3 because it’s the one film out of the whole franchise that is classified as the goriest. It has the twists the first movie of the franchise is known for, but we get to look deeper into the main antagonist, John Kramer. We will later learn why he has his particular method of madness… I recommend this movie for individuals who love plot twists and trying to figure out who the real antagonist is.