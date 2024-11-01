Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
halloween hookup horror stories?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
halloween hookup horror stories?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
MIRAMAX
Culture > Entertainment

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE SCARY MOVIE?A LIST OF MY TOP 3 HORROR PICKS FOR THIS HALLOWEEN SEASON

Alejandra Cozajay
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Looking for the perfect movie to set the Halloween mood? Whether you’re just looking for a scare or are a die-hard horror movie fan, here are some movies that aren’t just your average Scream or Halloween movies that you should check out to give you a chill for this spooky month.

the craft

If you don’t like slasher films but are into the occult, you should watch this movie. This movie gives the witchy vibes that every girl looks for in a horror film. This movie is about four teenage girls who create a coven and use witchcraft to improve their looks and overall life. However, they begin to grow power-hungry and eventually turn against each other. The protagonist, Sarah, has to figure out how to use her abilities to stop her so-called friends from their power-mad behavior. I recommend this movie for those who don’t enjoy movies with blood, but it also gives the suspense that any film needs to keep you on your toes for what’s next.

The FINAL DESTINATION

“Death doesn’t like to be cheated.” – Clear Rivers.

And it doesn’t, as in this movie, death itself is an entity that terrorizes the lives of teens who are onboarding a plane for a school trip to Paris; however, our protagonist, Alex Browning, has a vision of the death of his classmates. However, in an attempt to stop this tragedy from happening, he later learns that he and his classmates were destined to die in that airplane accident and that death will come for them eventually. I recommend this movie if you are looking for something that would keep you on the edge of your seat; however, if you are an individual who does not like blood, I do not recommend this movie as the premise of the movie is mainly the creative deaths each character has and has a bit of gore.

Saw 3

Wanna play a game? Well, if you know your limits and are not afraid of a movie that is known for its gore and horrific death scenes, then this is the movie for you. As an avid fan of the SAW franchise, I recommend SAW 3 because it’s the one film out of the whole franchise that is classified as the goriest. It has the twists the first movie of the franchise is known for, but we get to look deeper into the main antagonist, John Kramer. We will later learn why he has his particular method of madness… I recommend this movie for individuals who love plot twists and trying to figure out who the real antagonist is.

Alejandra Cozajay is a member of the Texas A&M University chapter of Her Campus. Writing is one of her favorite ways to channel her creativity, and she's excited to explore and grow her writing skills more deeply including sharing her own experiences and unique perspectives with others. She decided to join Her Campus as a way to reconnect with her love of writing, a hobby she hadn’t had time for in the past. Beyond Her Campus, Alejandra is a third year undergraduate student majoring in biochemistry with minors in psychology and business. One of her biggest aspirations is to become a physician in the future with a specialty in nephrology and hopes to one day open her own practice. She’s passionate about giving back and is an active member of the 12th Can, a member of TAMECT and a current Junior Advisor in the Honors Housing Community. She also participates in research in a biochemistry lab on campus where she's gaining valuable hands-on experience. In her free time she enjoys swimming, roller skating, and evening walks. She is a horror movie enthusiast and an avid reader of rom coms and thrillers. You'll rarely catch her without her headphones as she's always listening to music.