What your No.1 on Spotify says about you!

Your most-played artist exposes everything about you. Your music taste is basically a personality test, and I’m here to analyze (and mildly roast) you based on who you listen to the most. Buckle up.

Charli xcx

You live life at 2x speed, dress like you’re either in The Matrix or a Bratz doll, and fully believe you were born in the wrong era (the futuristic one that doesn’t exist yet). Your toxic trait is thinking you could survive a high-speed car chase. You refer to her as mother unironically, and you WILL fight for Pop 2 being the best mixtape of all time.

the weekend

You claim you’re emotionally unavailable, but you still check their Snap score. You have an unhealthy obsession with 3 AM, fast cars, and pretending you live in a neon-lit dystopian future. Your idea of “self-care” is blasting “House of Balloons” while making bad life choices.

taylor swift

You romanticize everything, even the barista spelling your name wrong. You have a playlist called “Crying in the Rain but Make It Aesthetic”. Also, you will spend your last $1,200 on Eras Tour tickets, and everyone knows it.

BTS

You take loyalty to a whole new level. You’d fight a grown man over Jin’s vocals, and you actually believe “manifesting” will make you meet Jimin. Your non-K-pop friends fear bringing up BTS because they know you’ll launch into a 30-minute PowerPoint presentation about why they’re the greatest group of all time.

chappell roan

You have the energy of a drag queen on their third Red Bull. You live for the drama, have absolutely zero shame, and probably own at least one cowboy boot that isn’t part of a pair. Your vibe is equal parts hyperpop princess and small-town theater kid who went rogue, and we love that for you.

clairo

You have exactly one good sweater and wear it until it falls apart. You drink oat milk, stare out the window dramatically, and probably spent at least one summer trying to learn guitar before giving up. Your biggest fear? Being called basic (even though you kind of are).

olivia rodrigo

You still analyze texts from three months ago. Your search history includes “Do they miss me or am I delusional?” and “Why am I like this?” You play traitor and pretend you’re heartbroken, even though your last relationship was in middle school.

bad bunny

You’re either the best person to go out with or an absolute nightmare. You’re a professional at making bad decisions, and you’ve definitely texted “YO WHERE YOU AT” at 1 AM. You pretend you understand Spanish fluently, but you only know how to say “perreo intenso” and “mami”.

harry styles

You claim to be a chill person, but you will throw hands over a bad Harry take. You either dress like a 70s rockstar or a farmer — there is no in-between. You talk about “living in the moment” but spend 90% of your time curating the perfect IG feed.

kendrick lamar

You analyze song lyrics like they hold the secrets of the universe. You’re either a philosophy major or the friend who somehow turns every conversation into a deep discussion about society. You wake up and choose criticism. You have a running list of rappers you can’t stand and will write a dissertation if someone says J.Cole is better. Also, you get way too personally invested in rap beef.

At the end of the day, your favorite artist is just a reflection of your personality — flaws, chaos, and all. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a party menace, or a full-time hater, your Spotify Wrapped is about to expose you anyway. So embrace the cringe, blast your dramatic anthems.