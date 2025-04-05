What your coffee order says about your study habits

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

1. A Black Coffee

This order reminds me of my dad who works 7 days a week and double shifts. No creamer. No sugar. Someone who drinks black coffee like my dad probably is hard working and focused. You probably wake up early and make a to-do list to accomplish for the day.

2. Iced Coffee

This type of person might not start studying until the day before but will be focused once they start. You might frequent Starbucks and your notes are messy but they work for you.

3. White Chocolate Mocha

This type of person loves study groups, multitasking, and those “study with me” youtube videos. This is my favorite coffee order and this order rings true to me and my study habits!

4. Frappuccino

This is the drink for someone who is a social butterfly who crams for exams. The outfit is probably on-point and get distracted but you have a lot of social connections to ask friends for notes and quizlets.

5. Nitro Cold Brew

This is the drink for someone who is efficient and interested in trying new things. You might major in engineering or pre-med but you still make time for hobbies. You probably have an app to track your focus time and breaks.