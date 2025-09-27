What to Read Based on Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I often find myself finishing a TV show or movie and immediately wanting to read a book just like it. I will scour the internet for any books with a similar premise to what I just watched, and unfortunately, I often come up short. After reading certain books, though, it is hard not to notice some of the similarities they share with some TV shows and movies I have seen. While not all of these books are exactly like their TV show or movie counterparts, they definitely have similarities and may help with the empty feeling of finishing a show or movie.

Criminal Minds – Did you just finish Criminal Minds and are looking for something similar? The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes might just be the perfect book for you. The Naturals is a young adult mystery novel in which we follow Cassie, the main character, as she is recruited by the FBI to work with three other teenagers to solve crimes. Just like Criminal Minds, there is drama, intrigue, and compelling characters. The book does an incredible job of balancing character and plot, creating a wonderful story that is difficult to put down. One of my favorite parts of The Naturals is the subplot of romance ingrained in the plot. Similar to Criminal Minds, the romance is not the main part of the story, but it is definitely an added bonus. I remember finishing Criminal Minds and craving a book that could give me a similar feeling. Finding The Naturals was exactly what I was looking for, making me feel like I was back in the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The Pitt/Grey’s Anatomy – If you want a book with a medical setting that is similar to The Pitt and Grey’s Anatomy, I would recommend Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez. Yours Truly is a romance first and foremost, but what I really loved about it was the medical background of both of the main characters. Yours Truly follows recently divorced Dr. Briana Ortiz as she tries to get her life together, and Dr. Jacob Maddox, who struggles with social anxiety. Both doctors work in the same hospital and meet in an unexpected way, where they end up writing each other letters. I would say that if you are interested in the romance side of Grey’s Anatomy and the medical setting of The Pitt, Yours Truly is a good balance between the two. The medical side of the story works more as a setting for the romance between the characters, but personally, I really enjoyed that. If you are expecting a more medical story, though, Yours Truly does not focus on the medicine as much as the romance. If you are looking for a book with a medical setting similar to these two shows, with a bit more romance, then Yours Truly is a great choice.

Dead Poets Society – Looking for a book with a similar setting and atmosphere to Dead Poets Society? I would recommend If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio. If We Were Villains is a wonderfully crafted book set in an elite college in Illinois. The setting of If We Were Villains feels very similar to Dead Poets Society, with both of them being set in boarding schools in the northeast. If We Were Villains is a story about Shakespeare and mystery, with a bit of light romance. Similar to Dead Poets Society, If We Were Villains also has a wide cast of characters that feel like family. After watching Dead Poets Society, I was searching for something similar, and finding If We Were Villains was an unexpected surprise. I think If We Were Villains is a great book to read if you are looking for something with a similar vibe to Dead Poets Society.