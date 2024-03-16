What to Know About A&M’s New Embedded Counselor Program

A&M recently announced a new program that could provide elevated care to thousands of Aggies. Here’s what we know:
What is an embedded counselor?
Embedded counselors are counselors who are stationed across multiple locations on campus such as the library or in a specific department. They have a stronger connections to the students and faculty in their particular area, providing an extra level of support. Like traditional counselors, they are licensed to provide mental health services, but they are also equipped to tailor their approach to the type of students they interact with.
How does it work?
Embedded counseling can help create a “community of care” according to Dr. Nancy Fahrenwald, the University Health Services associate VP. By creating an expanded network of professionals across campus, counseling is more accessible than ever before. One such counselor, Joycelyn Anderson, has attested to its effectiveness, stating it provides a “continuity [that] fosters trust”. Embedded counselors are situated in certain areas across campus that are easily accessible for students. Some areas, like the library or the University Police Department, are conveniently located while still offering broad services to meet students where they are. However, some counselors focus on specific departments. For example, Anderson, the embedded counselor at the School of Education and Development, can help students who struggle with major-specific issues. “Individuals in the helping professions are at increased risk for high levels of exhaustion, compassion fatigue, depleted capacity and secondary traumatic stress, all of which could lead to burnout,” she said. By assisting students who are prone to these struggles, Anderson is able to tailor her approach more effectively.
Who are the embedded counselors?
The list of current embedded counselors stated in Texas A&M Today’s article are as follows:
- Joycelyn Anderson, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, School of Education and Human Development, Harrington Tower
- Tyler Baker-Wilkinson, licensed marriage and family therapist; and Abbie Satterfield, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, School of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, VIDI
- Dr.Maame Esi Coleman, licensed psychologist, Office for Student Success, Hotard Hall
- Molly McCann, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Biochemistry/Biophysics
- Megan McCarty, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, mental health co-responder, University Police Department
- Angela McDonald, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, College of Arts and Sciences, Academic Building
- Christy McDonald, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, School of Law, Fort Worth
- Carmen Mota, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, College of Engineering, Zachry
- Sandra Olshak, licensed professional counselor, University Libraries, Evans
- Claraly Peña-Leal, licensed professional counselor-supervisor, Higher Education Center at McAllen
- Dr. Esther Wright, licensed psychologist, Graduate and Professional School, Nagle Hall
Additionally, UHS officials say an embedded office is in the search phase for the School of Dentistry in Dallas.