What to Know About A&M’s New Embedded Counselor Program

A&M recently announced a new program that could provide elevated care to thousands of Aggies. Here’s what we know:

What is an embedded counselor?

Embedded counselors are counselors who are stationed across multiple locations on campus such as the library or in a specific department. They have a stronger connections to the students and faculty in their particular area, providing an extra level of support. Like traditional counselors, they are licensed to provide mental health services, but they are also equipped to tailor their approach to the type of students they interact with.

How does it work?

Embedded counseling can help create a “community of care” according to Dr. Nancy Fahrenwald, the University Health Services associate VP. By creating an expanded network of professionals across campus, counseling is more accessible than ever before. One such counselor, Joycelyn Anderson, has attested to its effectiveness, stating it provides a “continuity [that] fosters trust”. Embedded counselors are situated in certain areas across campus that are easily accessible for students. Some areas, like the library or the University Police Department, are conveniently located while still offering broad services to meet students where they are. However, some counselors focus on specific departments. For example, Anderson, the embedded counselor at the School of Education and Development, can help students who struggle with major-specific issues. “Individuals in the helping professions are at increased risk for high levels of exhaustion, compassion fatigue, depleted capacity and secondary traumatic stress, all of which could lead to burnout,” she said. By assisting students who are prone to these struggles, Anderson is able to tailor her approach more effectively.

Who are the embedded counselors?

The list of current embedded counselors stated in Texas A&M Today’s article are as follows:

Additionally, UHS officials say an embedded office is in the search phase for the School of Dentistry in Dallas.