Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
affordable therapy options?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
affordable therapy options?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Photo by SHVETS Production from Pexels
Wellness > Mental Health

What to Know About A&M’s New Embedded Counselor Program

Katie Cairo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

A&M recently announced a new program that could provide elevated care to thousands of Aggies. Here’s what we know:

What is an embedded counselor?

Embedded counselors are counselors who are stationed across multiple locations on campus such as the library or in a specific department. They have a stronger connections to the students and faculty in their particular area, providing an extra level of support. Like traditional counselors, they are licensed to provide mental health services, but they are also equipped to tailor their approach to the type of students they interact with.

How does it work?

Embedded counseling can help create a “community of care” according to Dr. Nancy Fahrenwald, the University Health Services associate VP. By creating an expanded network of professionals across campus, counseling is more accessible than ever before. One such counselor, Joycelyn Anderson, has attested to its effectiveness, stating it provides a “continuity [that] fosters trust”. Embedded counselors are situated in certain areas across campus that are easily accessible for students. Some areas, like the library or the University Police Department, are conveniently located while still offering broad services to meet students where they are. However, some counselors focus on specific departments. For example, Anderson, the embedded counselor at the School of Education and Development, can help students who struggle with major-specific issues. “Individuals in the helping professions are at increased risk for high levels of exhaustion, compassion fatigue, depleted capacity and secondary traumatic stress, all of which could lead to burnout,” she said. By assisting students who are prone to these struggles, Anderson is able to tailor her approach more effectively.

Who are the embedded counselors?

The list of current embedded counselors stated in Texas A&M Today’s article are as follows:

Additionally, UHS officials say an embedded office is in the search phase for the School of Dentistry in Dallas.

Katie is a junior accounting major and second year a staff writer for HerCampus at TAMU. She mainly writes about cultural discourse, local events on campus or in the Bryan-College Station area, and her personal experiences. Beyond HerCampus, Katie served for two years as a peer mentor for the Freshman Business Initiative, helping freshmen through career training activities such as resume workshops and mock interviews. She was also a member of the social committee for Freshman Aggie Ladies Leading where she helped plan social events. This summer, she's excited to start her first internship in audit at a CPA firm in Dallas. After graduating with her Bachelor's in accounting, she hopes to pursue an MBA. In her free time, Katie enjoys listening to pop music, reading, watching movies, and playing Animal Crossing. She is obsessed with smush-faced dogs (especially bulldogs and pugs), the color pink, and collecting Funko Pop dolls. Katie can be spotted at Velvet Taco, Chipotle, or at various thrift shops around College Station.