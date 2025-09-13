What I’ll Miss Most About Being an Aggie (Besides Whataburger at 2 AM)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Traditions & School Spirit

One of my favorite tradition is the unique Aggie greetings like “Howdy” or “Gig ‘Em” that instantly connect strangers. Another tradition is earning the Aggie ring and sharing that moment with friends and family. The school spirit and community is evident in friendly conversations with fellow students. There is a large amount of community events hosted by the school and student organizations to invite a strong school spirit.

Campus Life

The campus has many things to offer. My personal favorite are the numerous study spots. As a freshman, my favorite spot was the Memorial Student Center where students can sit in the piano room, near the printers, or in the Starbucks. The numerous spaces to sit gives different options for studying. As a sophomore, I lived in the Evans Library (another Starbucks spot). A great way to get coffee, food, and spend time in the numerous floors. My favorite floor is the quiet floor. It is a great floor for focusing and I love the convenient portable whiteboards the school offers. As a junior, I moved to the Medical Science Library and the School of Public Health building. These were more modern buildings with comfortable seating. Again, I love the quiet floor option which helped me stay focused. Also, the Medical Science Library offers little cubical seating options for even more focused and homey study spots. As a senior, I have yet to decide my favorite study spot but Annex group study rooms provide a secret soft spot in my heart. The windows provide a feel of welcoming and comfortability. The room is spacious and the chairs are comfortable. Campus animals like the squirrels and the cats provide a nice environment on campus. The campus is lively and welcoming.

Friendships & Community

The numerous student organizations, roommates, and community events provide an easy way to find friendships & community. There is an organization for almost everything. I personally enjoy playing Pickleball, and there is a Pickleball club! There is a knitting club, reading club, learning to speak Spanish club, and even video game clubs. Anything that you want to be a part of, you can!