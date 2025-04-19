What If I Don’t Want To? Loving The Unconventional

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life, Camera, Action!

For as long as I can remember, life has had a script: grow up, build a home, have a family, and settle down. For some, that script fits their dream. For others – maybe you, definitely me – it feels more like a limitation.

In life and certainly college, there is an underlying pressure in every conversation.

Where will you go? What will you do? When will you settle down? What if settling down doesn’t settle me at all?

Society has created a narrative that stability equals success. But can success be found simply in happiness? What if home is found in the whirl of chaos? It is okay, even beautiful, to choose a life of your own. A life outside of the picket fence.

Some Won’t Understand (And That’s Okay)

There are some that find comfort in routine, the same places, people, and things that make up their life.

But for others? Life is everything else.

Life is in the questions.

Life is everything along the way.

Life is the thrill of being brave enough to leave.

This is your life. No need to explain yourself. You live it how you want, whether it’s planting roots or scattering seeds.

The Joy in Restlessness

There is silent power in the ability to stray from the norm. There is joy in knowing that this life is right for you, even if you’re the only one who thinks so.

There is joy in waking up in your beautiful mess of life, not knowing what’s next. Coming and going. Creating rarity in your presence. There is joy in loving yourself enough to leave.

Because, honestly, leaving is hard.

There is undeniable comfort in what we know; leaving disturbs the peace.

But maybe, peace isn’t found in stability. Maybe, peace is in motion.

Your Life, Your Choice

If you remember anything, remember this:

You don’t owe anyone anything.

There is no race.

You are allowed to want more, want different, and want new.

Settling is never a requirement.

You’re not behind.

You’re not wrong.

You’re not lost.

You are exactly where you need to be. You’re writing your story differently and beautifully.

And that is a life worth loving.