What Book I Think You Should Read Based On Your Favorite Taylor Swift Album

Here’s your ultimate book list based on Taylor Swift’s albums!

Debut

Love & Other Words by Christina Lauren

A heartwarming romance about childhood friends who reconnect later in life. The journey from innocence to deeper connection mirrors Debut’s fresh, emotional energy.

Song: “Tim McGraw”

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

A classic summer romance about growing up, love, and heartbreak.

Song: “Teardrops on My Guitar”

All The Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

A coming-of-age story about two teens healing and learning to love. It’s raw and emotional, like Debut.

Song: “Tied Together with a Smile”

Fearless

Anna & The French Kiss by Stephanie Perkins

A dreamy romance set in Paris: first loves, adventure, and pure joy all wrapped up in one book.

Song: “Fearless”

I’ll Give You The Sun by Jandy Nelson

A tale of twin siblings navigating love, loss, and creativity, just like Fearless explores the highs and lows of young love.

Song: “Fifteen”

Love & Gelato by Jenna Evans Welch

A summer in Italy that brings love, adventure, and self-discovery. It’s lighthearted, fun, and feels like a romantic dream.

Song: “You Belong with Me”

RED

Normal People by Sally Rooney

This raw, intense, and complicated love story mirrors the fiery emotions and chaos found in Red.

Song: “All Too Well”

People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry

A romance about two friends who navigate the ups and downs of love over multiple vacations. It’s intense and full of longing.

Song: “Red”

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

A dark, twisty tale of betrayal and power in the faerie world, just like the passion and drama of Red.

Song: “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Speak Now

Powerless by Elsie Silver

This romance follows childhood friends who, despite their deep connection, refuse to acknowledge their undeniable chemistry, with dramatic confessions and heartfelt moments.

Song: “Speak Now”

The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa Meyer

A futuristic, fairy-tale series that includes grand romantic gestures, intense battles, and lots of fate-driven drama.

Song: “Mine”

The Infernal Devices by Cassandra Clare

Set in a world of shadowhunters, this series is full of intense love triangles, forbidden romance, and dramatic, sweeping moments.

Song: “Enchanted”

1989

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Two writers with different life views find themselves writing together while navigating their romantic and personal lives. It’s fun, light, and full of self-discovery.

Song: “Style”

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Glamorous, complex, and full of reinvention, it’s about the life of a Hollywood star, and the story of how love changes over time.

Song: “Blank Space”

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

A fun, passionate romance about a US First Son and a British Prince. It’s witty, romantic, and full of surprises.

Song: “Welcome To New York”

Reputation

Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A fierce athlete returns to reclaim her title in a world that has already counted her out, finding love and lessons along the way.

Song: “…Ready for It?”

Heartless by Marissa Meyer

This dark, twisted retelling of the Queen of Hearts’ backstory is just as dramatic and full of angst as Reputation.

Song: “Don’t Blame Me”

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

A dark, action-packed heist full of tough, morally complex characters seeking redemption, with betrayals, romance, and plot twists galore.

Song: “Getaway Car”

Lover

Happy Place by Emily Henry

This feel-good romance follows a couple who were once engaged but now must navigate rekindling their love in an unexpected setting. It’s full of sweet moments and second chances.

Song: “Cornelia Street”

The Right Move by Liz Tomforde

A charming rom-com about a professional athlete and a woman hesitant to trust love again. Thrown together unexpectedly, they find a surprising connection that challenges everything they thought about love.

Song: “Lover”

You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle

Engaged but pretending to hate each other, Naomi and Nicholas are secretly still in love. A funny, playful romance with lots of heart.

Song: “Paper Rings”

folklore

One True Loves by Taylor Jenkins Reid

After her husband’s death, Emma falls in love again, only for her late husband to unexpectedly return. Caught in a love triangle, Emma must choose between the past and the future, navigating grief, love, and second chances.

Song: “Exile”

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

A heartbreaking, beautiful love story set in Greek mythology.

Song: “August”

Lovely War by Julie Berry

A World War I romance narrated by gods, filled with music, love, and loss.

Song: “epiphany”

evermore

Funny Story by Emily Henry

After their exes leave them for each other, two strangers end up rooming together, navigating the awkwardness of their shared pain and healing, a quirky, heartfelt exploration of love and self-discovery.

Song: “Champagne Problems”

Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

A classic tale of love, misunderstandings, and intense feelings.

Song: “Willow”

Once Upon A Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

A magical, fairy-tale romance with twists and heartache, just like Evermore‘s blend of fantasy and emotional depth.

Song: “Gold Rush”

Midnights

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

This novel follows the bond between two friends turned creative partners, navigating love, loss, and the complexities of time. It’s reflective, emotional, and filled with moments of self-doubt.

Song: “Question…?”

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

A sweet, summer romance about two people who find unexpected love and healing during a summer, with moments of joy, self-discovery, and personal growth.

Song: “Snow on the Beach”

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

A story about a woman cursed to be forgotten, except by one person — beautiful, tragic, and deeply reflective.

Song: “Midnight Rain”

The Tortured Poets Department

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

A romantic comedy about two bookish professionals finding love through their differences.

Song: “So High School”

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A rock band’s rise and fall, filled with drama, heartbreak, and power dynamics.

Song: “Fresh Out The Slammer”

Circe by Madeline Miller

A bold retelling of Greek mythology with a fierce, strong protagonist. It’s about power, love, and loss.

Song: “The Albatross”

And there you have it! Grab your next read, hit play on your favorite Taylor album, and let the words and music take you on an unforgettable ride.