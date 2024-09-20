The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So you’re thinking about getting a tattoo, but you’re worried about the process. It also seems daunting to get it while you’re a student, it might be too busy to take care of while being busy with school, and it might hurt a lot. Well fear not, because it is a totally manageable thing to do while being a student, you just have to find the time for the actual tattoo and also your research beforehand. I have a total of 10 tattoos right now, and I just got three over the past couple months and have plans on getting more, so I think I have insight on how to go about it. Here are a couple questions and things to look for when trying to get a tattoo.

First things first, do you want a custom one or a flash one?

A flash tattoo is one that has already been predesigned by the artist, and at times are cheaper than custom ones. Artists/shops usually have flash sheets which are sheets that have multiple designs that anyone can pick, and then the stencil is printed out right after to be tattooed. This is much faster than a custom one and can be done on a whim. You also see flash sheets being made at some shops for like Friday the 13th, anniversaries, holidays for a much lower price. I once got a tattoo for like $30 (plus tip) for a shop’s third anniversary. If it’s a shop’s flash design, then any artist there can do it, but if it’s artist specific then only that artist can.

A custom one is an option if want a certain piece in a certain way. This requires an extra step, which I’ll get into later, where you should find an artist that matches the style you want. For example, I wanted a certain styles for my custom pieces so I did extensive research. However, if it’s something simple like handwriting then or like a shape, then it doesn’t require research for the most part. Just find a reputable shop.

For your first tattoo, there are pros and cons to each type. If you want a meaningful first one, I would get a custom one. If you want a tester one that helps you understand how you react to one in terms of pain, and how your body reacts, I would recommend getting like a small flash tattoo.

How much are you willing to spend on it?

Tattoos are expensive, especially if you get a custom one. People can easily spend upwards of $1,000 and then some for a tattoo, especially if it’s a skilled or sought after artist, large sized, intricate design, etc. This shouldn’t be something that you get if you can’t afford it. They’re so expensive because of the time and supplies being used. You also have to be willing to spend for quality, as some sketchy shops offer tattoos for cheap but they are not of high quality at all and could pose some risks.

Are you able to take care of it for the weeks it takes to heal it?

The healing process is straightforward. Follow the instructions the artist gives for aftercare, wash it with unscented soap and moisturize it with unscented lotion. Don’t be dumb with it. However, if you don’t think you can take care of it, then don’t get it at all.

Find an artist on Instagram that you like when trying to find a custom tattoo.

I recently got tattoos from @bb.youtluv, @aroha_tattoo, and @lillosaur because I love their work and wanted custom pieces. This is after looking extensively for artists that matched the style I wanted for the tattoo ideas I had in my head. I was looking for either colorful or cute tattoos, and those guys fit it. When you’re looking for an artist, follow a bunch of accounts with tattoos you like and start narrowing down what type you want and see if they’re in your area. It just takes time and patience to do so.

This is a personal thing, but to be really sure I want it, I have to think about it for 6 months.

Tattoos are permanent and getting them removed is a painful and expensive process. For me, that can be really anxiety inducing, as I want to be sure of things that will forever decorate my body. So I have a six month rule, like the title of this section says, but that’s just a minimum. The custom pieces I just got were ones I have been thinking of for years. If it was something I forgot about or thought was stupid during that time, it wasn’t worth getting. However, if it lasted consistently without thinking it’s stupid for that time then I knew it was a keeper and not a whim. Even the flash tattoos I have gotten have been ideas I’ve been thinking of for a while. This is what I think is a foolproof way to make sure you don’t regret a piece on you. This rule doesn’t apply if it’s like related to an ex that you got a tattoo dedicated to, because while you thought about it for a while assumably when y’all were together, they’re an ex for a reason.

Hopefully these tips are helpful for you if you want a tattoo. I truly think they’re a wonderful thing that adds to your uniqueness and expression of character. Have fun and be safe with your tattoo adventures!