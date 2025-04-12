The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I think my time in college has nurtured my love for food in general – any cuisine, any style – it doesn’t matter to me. While animal-based products like meat and dairy have been a staple in many of the meals that I’ve grown up on and thoroughly enjoy, I’m always open to exploring other approaches to food and cooking, especially in the name of sustainability. My dad likes to say, “The right combination of salt, oil, and spice can make anything taste good,” and when it comes to plant-based substitutes, he’s quite right (but I’m definitely adding “flavor” to that lis).

Thanks to my vegan roommates, I enjoyed a side of New York cuisine that I probably would never have experienced had I not trusted them with our “food-tinerary” – and I’d do it again without hesitation.

If you’re seeking to branch out into the world of plant-based delicacies, New York is the place to be. From cafés and bakeries to restaurants for lunch and dinner, here are a list of spots we hit as two vegans and a foodie during our “Spreak” trip. Many of these are fusion or fully plant-based places that are located in Manhattan, with a few in Brooklyn, but all dishes mentioned and recommended are vegan!

Cafés & Bakeries

Cha Cha Matcha: Strawberry Matcha – but literally everything hits.

Strawberry Matcha – but literally everything hits. Blank Street Coffee: Blueberry Matcha – chef’s kiss.

Blueberry Matcha – chef’s kiss. Ten Thousand: Purple Sweet Potato Latte – since when?!

Purple Sweet Potato Latte – since when?! Maman (the vegan options go hard): Lemon poppyseed cookie – obviously yes.

Lemon poppyseed cookie – obviously yes. Grace Street Coffee and Dessert: Matcha Beignets – solid 10/10.

Lunch & Dinner

RAS Plant Based (Ethiopian): Injera Nachos – to die for.

Injera Nachos – to die for. The Kei: Spicy Vegan Tan Tan and PLENTY of tofu options.

Spicy Vegan Tan Tan and PLENTY of tofu options. Chelsea Market: Hidden gems everywhere – no explanation needed!

Hidden gems everywhere – no explanation needed! Tal Bagels: Flavored tofu spreads?? I mean, come ON.

Flavored tofu spreads?? I mean, come ON. Beyond Sushi: Save room for Ube Cheesecake for dessert!

Save room for Ube Cheesecake for dessert! Franchia Vegan Café : Pricey, but still ate.

: Pricey, but still ate. Quantum Leap: Some lasagna, a crispy soy chicken burger, finished with some vegan blueberry cheesecake.

I think it’s quite clear that the Asian cuisines have shaped the foundation for vegan alternatives; from tofu and tempeh to lentils and hearty legumes, my protein meter was satiated every single time without fail. While we had our fair share of East Asian delights, we were also blown away by the Ethiopian food at RAS Plant Based.

Located in Midtown Manhattan, Koreatown was also a hit when it came to vegan dessert. Here, we dropped by Grace Street Coffee and Dessert, where we ordered beignets topped with powdered sugar and matcha and served with a side of mango sorbet. It was absolutely scrumptious– extremely messy, but a joy nonetheless. On this note, we were collectively in a matcha-obsessed phase, so instead of the usual coffee stops, we ran through several “matcha-trending” cafés, including Blank Street Coffee and Cha Cha Matcha, both of which had incredible blends.

There were several other restaurants on our list that we didn’t have the chance to try, but I definitely recommend checking out the places we did! New York is a melting pot of culture and truly a vegan paradise. We encountered so many hole-in-the-wall places while gallivanting the streets of SoHo and much of Manhattan, and it’s exhilarating to know that there’s still so much to experience and savor. Whether you’re considering going vegan or someone like me just trying new things, I encourage you to explore more plant-based options – believe me when I say it slaps just as hard, whether you’re in New York or not.