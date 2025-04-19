Valeria’s Spring Break Trip to Florida with Her Best Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During final times, I’d like to reminisce on this past spring break and think about what future trips to do as summer approaches.

This past spring break, I did something I have never done before: I took an airplane and went on a trip without my family. I have always heard of friends taking trips together, and it was finally my time. I went to Florida to meet up with two of my closest friends. I have known them for ten years already, and we have stayed so close, despite the fact that we live in different states.

I have been blessed enough to be able to go on more trips than I can count, so I am familiar with the airport process. That eased me and my parents as well. The airplane ride was comfortable, and before I knew it, I had landed in Orlando. My friend picked me up, and we had a chill night in. The next day, after brunch and Converse shopping, we picked up our other friend. Our trio was finally complete once again.

I would have to disagree with those who say that a trio does not work. Our group has stayed together for almost a decade at this point, and I have never felt safer in a group than when I am with them.

On vacation, we did countless things together. We went to Disney Springs, downtown Orlando, got massages together, and went to our favorite spot, Barnes & Noble. Even though it is hard to pinpoint my favorite part of the trip, I would say it was taking a day road trip to Ponce Inlet beach together. There is even a Bucees in Daytona Beach which we stopped at for snacks.

The worst part was, of course, the goodbye. It will always be sad to have to say goodbye because we do not know when we will see each other again. Security was very busy, but the airplane ride back was excellent. I consider these girls to be my sisters with how close we are, and I am so happy we got to take a trip to Florida together!