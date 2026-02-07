Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, there’s so much pressure to figure out what to get your partner. Here are some ideas, in different price ranges, to help give some ideas.

Personally, I like to get my partner one ‘big gift’ to be the centerpiece, and then I add smaller gifts, like candy, stuffed animals, and trinkets.

So here are some ideas to help find your ‘main gift’!

Here are some feminine gifts for your partner!

Coach Wristlet: This is such a thoughtful gift to give your partner! It’s $35 with 22 different colors and patterns. It is definitely something your partner will use daily and think of you every time they use it!

James Avery Ring: For your jewelry lover, this would be a perfect gift for them! This is the most expensive gift on this list. But this jewelry brand lasts so long, doesn’t bend, or tarnish. So it’s definitely worth the money.

Candle Warmer: A candle warmer is perfect for someone who loves to be cozied up. It avoids the dangers of an open flame but makes candles last so long! Pair it with a candle, and it is so cozy!

Locket: This would be perfect for someone who is more sentimental! A locket paired witha picture of you and your partner would be so sweet. It’s something they can wear every day and will wear and think of you!

Here are some masculine gifts for your partner!

Coach Card Case: Keeping on with the Coach theme, this is definitely so useful! It’s $39 and is also incredibly useful! There are several different colors, and it would be so nice to spoil your partner with something of good quality!

Candle Warmer: Once again, staying on theme. I just think these are such good gifts! I won’t bore you with even more reasons. I will say I use my candle warmer every day, and I don’t need to buy candles often at all because the candles last so much longer!

HardJewelry: If your partner likes more unique jewelry, this is perfect! They have affordable options that is a really nice quality! They have really cool pieces that just stand out.

Custom bracelet: This is such a good gift for your sentimental partner. It is definitely more subtle, but I think it’s a good gift to remind your partner how much you love them. You can personalize it in any way you want (a fun quote, song lyric, or quote).

I hope this helped and that you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!