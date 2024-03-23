Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Hub Anatomy of Aesthetic edgetotedge hero 1?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
Hub Anatomy of Aesthetic edgetotedge hero 1?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
Style > Fashion

Using The Sandwich Method To Style An Outfit

Emma McMinn
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.
DSC 4227 271?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp
Photo by Madison Lane Photo

The sandwich method doesn’t quite sound like it would be related to fashion, now does it?

However, the sandwich method depicts exactly what it says.

Your outfit begins with the top slice of bread, this can be a sweater, jacket, shirt, cap, beanie, purse, or even claw clip. 

Then follows your substance, such as the layering of meats and cheeses, or in this case a shirt, shorts, skirt, or pants.

Now it’s time for the bottom slice of bread, your shoes.

The sandwich method gives your outfit a polished and sophisticated look. It can oftentimes pull together a look that may appear to be incomplete without both the top and bottom layers present. Something to keep in mind is that the top and bottom layers should be the same color. This is what sandwiches the layers in between. For example, an outfit that consists of a black top paired with cheetah-printed pants and finished with black heels follows the sandwich method. The goal is to create an outfit that accounts for color blocking in an aesthetically pleasing way with a cohesive color palette. The sandwich method encompasses all aspects of an outfit and pulls together an otherwise incomplete look. This method is easy to refer to when picking out an outfit from scratch or if you are in search of a new way to modify old outfit combinations!

Emma McMinn is a member of the Her Campus chapter at Texas A&M University. She is a part of the Public Relations team which designs merchandise and curates press releases each semester. In addition to Her Campus, Emma works as the Online Editor for The A-LINE Fashion & Lifestyle Magazine at Texas A&M University, where she posts online articles weekly, manages the online store, and creates and sends out weekly newsletters. Prior to being the Online Editor, Emma was a social media team member. As a social media team member, Emma developed photoshoot themes and directed the photoshoots for Instagram content. She also created Instagram stories to be posted in correspondence to the weekly articles posted on the website. Emma has served as Victoria's Secret PINK Campus Team Trendsetter where she made outfit styling posts using VS PINK’s merchandise and kept the Instagram feed trendy. Emma held the positions of Webmaster and Formal Chair of FBLA at Texas A&M University. She managed the FBLA website and organized all formal events. Emma McMinn is currently a junior at Texas A&M University, majoring in Communications with a minor in Graphic Design. She is in pursuit of a social media certificate at Texas A&M. She aims to find a career in the field of fashion public relations. Emma loves beach sunrises and brunch. She also enjoys playing tennis and pickleball. You will often find Emma reading fashion magazines like Interview Magazine and Konfekt. Her favorite way to spend her weekends is visiting modern art museums and galleries. Emma is always up for trying new restaurants and coffee shops. If Emma isn’t out shopping or with friends she is snuggling with her cat Thor. Emma’s favorite movies are Pitch Perfect, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Lalaland.