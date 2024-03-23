Using The Sandwich Method To Style An Outfit

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sandwich method doesn’t quite sound like it would be related to fashion, now does it?

However, the sandwich method depicts exactly what it says.

Your outfit begins with the top slice of bread, this can be a sweater, jacket, shirt, cap, beanie, purse, or even claw clip.

Then follows your substance, such as the layering of meats and cheeses, or in this case a shirt, shorts, skirt, or pants.

Now it’s time for the bottom slice of bread, your shoes.

The sandwich method gives your outfit a polished and sophisticated look. It can oftentimes pull together a look that may appear to be incomplete without both the top and bottom layers present. Something to keep in mind is that the top and bottom layers should be the same color. This is what sandwiches the layers in between. For example, an outfit that consists of a black top paired with cheetah-printed pants and finished with black heels follows the sandwich method. The goal is to create an outfit that accounts for color blocking in an aesthetically pleasing way with a cohesive color palette. The sandwich method encompasses all aspects of an outfit and pulls together an otherwise incomplete look. This method is easy to refer to when picking out an outfit from scratch or if you are in search of a new way to modify old outfit combinations!