This is my second year playing fantasy football and I still don’t really get what I am doing. As I am writing this however, I am currently ranked first in my league with my team “Trophy Wife”. That being said, I have had a bumpy road. During the initial draft of my players, I was getting mocked for drafting two defenses and getting my quarterback in the third round. My dad and guy friends have tried to help explain the best route, but usually I am having to read the app’s estimates. My team is winning on luck and guessing, so I welcome any advice that may allow me to continue my 5-2 streak to first place.

I have used two different apps during my career as a fantasy football icon. Sleeper and ESPN, so far, I prefer the sleeper app because it has comments so I can read what people who actually like football have to say about the players. It’s kinda mean although; those dudes do not hold back. Sleeper also gives you projections on their points, which is what I really rely on. I have not once watched a game, but the app gives me updates throughout the game which I also like. I get to support my team without having to actually pay attention. It also gives you mini news updates on your players which is a nice to have in one place.

My team is my pride and joy. I love my sons, however, I wish I had some different ones; some of my players are huge disappointments. George Kittle is my favorite on my team right now, even if I don’t really understand what a Tight End does. I am constantly dropping random players because they are out, or even arrested. Why do they randomly not get any points? Like are you kidding me? You couldn’t get the ball one time? Also apparently players can make you LOSE points! It’s awful. This is a risky business. If anyone has any recommendations for players I can draft, please slide them my way.